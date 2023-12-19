Garena Free Fire codes for December 19, 2023: Get free pets and skins

Free Fire players generally search for ways to obtain free rewards in order to avoid spending diamonds on cosmetics. Fortunately, the title's developer, Garena, offers various in-game items at no cost via methods like redeem codes. These character combinations are frequently released, and you can enter them on the Rewards Redemption Site to get the associated rewards.

Redeem codes can offer a wide range of items like pets, skins, costumes, emotes, characters, and more. They sometimes even provide diamonds.

Free Fire redeem codes for December 19, 2023

Use the following Free Fire redeem codes to get pets and skins in the battle royale title:

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF11WFNPP956

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF10GCGXRNHY

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10617KGUF9

FF119MB3PFA5

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF11DAKX4WHV

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11NJN5YS3E

ZRJAPH294KV5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

W0JJAFV3TU5E

Note: Keep in mind the uncertain expiration dates and server restrictions associated with these Free Fire redeem codes. For these reasons, they may not work for all players. If you face an error message during redemption, please wait for Garena to release new redeem codes for your server.

Detailed steps for using Free Fire redeem codes on December 19, 2023

Garena has developed a portal known as the Rewards Redemption Site. This website is the only place where all redeem codes can be used.

You can follow these steps to use a redeem code and get its rewards:

Step 1: Visit the Rewards Redemption Site. This URL will take you directly to the website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Select the appropriate platform for logging in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once you're on the home page, you will be required to log in. You will see six different platforms on the screen that you can use to sign in, and you must select the one that is linked with your Free Fire ID.

Guest accounts are not allowed to undergo the redemption procedure. To put this another way, you have to link such accounts to one of the platforms to use redeem codes.

Step 3: In the text box that appears on the screen, an active redeem code should be entered. Check that you have entered it correctly and that there are no errors.

Click "Confirm" upon entering the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Tap the “Confirm” button to complete the redemption. The rewards will soon be delivered to your in-game ID.

It may take 24 hours for the rewards to get delivered, so try to exercise patience.

