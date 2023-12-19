Garena Free Fire codes for December 19, 2023: Get free pets and skins

Free Fire players generally search for ways to obtain free rewards in order to avoid spending diamonds on cosmetics. Fortunately, the title's developer, Garena, offers various in-game items at no cost via methods like redeem codes. These character combinations are frequently released, and you can enter them on the Rewards Redemption Site to get the associated rewards.
Redeem codes can offer a wide range of items like pets, skins, costumes, emotes, characters, and more. They sometimes even provide diamonds.
Free Fire redeem codes for December 19, 2023
Use the following Free Fire redeem codes to get pets and skins in the battle royale title:
Pets
- VNY3MQWNKEGU
- ZZATXB24QES8
- U8S47JGJH5MG
- FFIC33NTEUKA
Skins
- MCPTFNXZF4TA
- FF11HHGCGK3B
- FF11WFNPP956
- SARG886AV5GR
- FF1164XNJZ2V
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- FF10617KGUF9
- FF119MB3PFA5
- ZYPPXWRWIAHD
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- ZRJAPH294KV5
- Y6ACLK7KUD1N
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
Note: Keep in mind the uncertain expiration dates and server restrictions associated with these Free Fire redeem codes. For these reasons, they may not work for all players. If you face an error message during redemption, please wait for Garena to release new redeem codes for your server.
Detailed steps for using Free Fire redeem codes on December 19, 2023
Garena has developed a portal known as the Rewards Redemption Site. This website is the only place where all redeem codes can be used.
You can follow these steps to use a redeem code and get its rewards:
Step 1: Visit the Rewards Redemption Site. This URL will take you directly to the website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2: Once you're on the home page, you will be required to log in. You will see six different platforms on the screen that you can use to sign in, and you must select the one that is linked with your Free Fire ID.
Guest accounts are not allowed to undergo the redemption procedure. To put this another way, you have to link such accounts to one of the platforms to use redeem codes.
Step 3: In the text box that appears on the screen, an active redeem code should be entered. Check that you have entered it correctly and that there are no errors.
Step 4: Tap the “Confirm” button to complete the redemption. The rewards will soon be delivered to your in-game ID.
It may take 24 hours for the rewards to get delivered, so try to exercise patience.
Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.