Garena Free Fire codes for December 27, 2023: Get free gloo wall skins and room cards

The release of new redeem codes is one of the few things that the Free Fire community anticipates the most. Redeem codes give players the opportunity to acquire a large variety of in-game rewards, including items like skins, costumes, emotes, and more, at no cost. It is no wonder that there is a lot of excitement whenever Garena releases them.

Garena created a portal called the Rewards Redemption Site, where you can use redeem codes. When you correctly enter one on the website, the associated rewards will automatically be sent to your in-game mail.

Free Fire redeem codes for December 27, 2023

Utilize the Free Fire redeem codes below to receive gloo wall skins and room cards in the battle royale title:

Gloo wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: Due to the unknown expiration dates, server restrictions, and the maximum usage limit of these Free Fire redeem codes, they may not work for everyone. If you encounter an error message during redemption, you have no option but to wait for the developers to release new redeem codes.

Guide to using Free Fire redeem codes on December 27, 2023

To make use of FF redeem codes, you can follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the Rewards Redemption Site using any web browser. Given the number of fake websites on the internet, make sure you visit the official one at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

You should perform the login (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Use the platform linked to your in-game ID to log in. These six login options are available on the Rewards Redemption Site: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, X, and Apple ID.

Step 3: After using the correct platform to log in, you will see a text box on the screen. Enter an FF redeem code into the space without making any mistakes.

Hit "Confirm" after inserting the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Once you're sure you've entered the redeem code correctly, hit the "Confirm" button. The screen will show you a dialog box, which will display the status of redemption.

If successful, you can go to your in-game mail and claim the FF rewards of the redeem code. It can take up to 24 hours for them to get delivered.

Please note that guest accounts cannot be employed to use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. If you have a guest account, link it to any of the platforms listed on the website.

