Garena Free Fire top up center: Diamond prices, offers, and how to purchase

Diamonds, the in-game currency of Garena Free Fire, are extremely valuable as they are required to purchase exclusive items such as skins, costumes, and other cosmetics. Due to the huge demand for these commodities, users look for ways to obtain them.

There are a few different methods that gamers can employ to acquire diamonds. The in-game top-up center is the most convenient method for players to purchase the currency. Here's a step-by-step guide on how players can use it.

Details regarding Garena Free Fire top up center

Steps to top up

You can follow the given steps to buy Free Fire diamonds from the in-game top up center.

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire on your device and tap the icon that looks like a "Diamond" to access the top up center.

You must click on the "Diamond" icon to access the top up center (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Following that, you must select the top-up option and complete the transaction using any one payment method.

You should complete the payment to obtain the Free Fire diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Following the completion of the process, the diamonds will be credited to your Free Fire account.

Diamond prices on the top up center

Here are the prices of diamonds in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Listed below are the prices of the in-game currency:

₹80 – 100 diamonds

– 100 diamonds ₹250 – 310 diamonds

– 310 diamonds ₹400 – 520 diamonds

– 520 diamonds ₹800 – 1060 diamonds

– 1060 diamonds ₹1600 – 2180 diamonds

– 2180 diamonds ₹4000 – 5600 diamonds

Offers/events

The developers of Free Fire regularly add top-up events that provide players with certain rewards for purchasing a specified quantity of diamonds in the game.

The new top-up event which is currently going on in the game (Image via Free Fire)

For example, the "Musical Top Up II" event is presently taking place in the game. It started on 26 August and will last until 1 September. Thrash Goth Loot Box and Gloo Wall - Thrash Metallic can be acquired by purchasing 100 and 500 diamonds, respectively.

Apart from that, Garena has also previously added 100% top-up bonus events where the users can get double the amount of diamonds on the purchase.

