Garena Free Fire top up methods: List of all diamond purchase methods in 2022

Garena Free Fire facilitates gamers with a wide range of fascinating in-game cosmetics. While some are made free, gamers need to spend their premium in-game currency, diamonds, to acquire the most exclusive and rare collectibles.

Diamonds can be purchased (top-up) by spending real money via multiple methods. However, many beginners often get confused in this regard. They can go through this article to learn about all the possible ways to top up diamonds in Free Fire.

Free Fire: List of diamond top up methods for all users in 2022

There are only two means to top up diamonds in Garena's BR-shooter. They are explained in detail in the following section:

1) Via in-game top up center

Minimum 100 diamonds can be purchased (Image via Garena)

The deals are likely to be costlier in the process. Nevertheless, many players prefer the in-game top-up center as it is supposed to be the easiest, fastest, and safest top-up method. Individuals can adhere to the steps given below to make diamond purchases via this method:

Step 1: Make sure you have sufficient balance in the Google Play/App Store app or the bank account linked to these stores.

Step 2: Log in to Free Fire on your preferred device (Android/iOS).

Step 3: Click on the 'Diamond' icon located at the top of the game lobby.

Step 4: Subsequently, go to the 'Top Up' section.

Step 5: Select the number of diamonds you want to top up. The options available are as follows:

100 diamonds - INR 80

310 diamonds - INR 250

520 diamonds - INR 400

1060 diamonds - INR 800

2180 diamonds - INR 1600

5600 diamonds - INR 4000

Step 6: Immediately after selection, a dialog will pop up asking for the payment confirmation. Complete the billing to add the selected number of diamonds to your FF account.

Note: Prices may vary according to the server. Also, since Free Fire has been removed from both the app stores, players from India using an Android device must follow these steps in the MAX variant.

2) Via trusted websites

Authorized websites like "Gameskharido.in" provide top-up services for Free Fire diamonds. They generally offer better deals and bonuses. Comply with the following steps to purchase diamonds with Games Kharido:

Note: Individuals first need a Garena International Prepaid card, which can be redeemed on Games Kharido's website to top up diamonds.

Step 1: Open this link (MTCGame website) in your preferred web browser.

Step 2: Change the currency to INR if it isn't already (for Indian users).

List of diamond options with their prices (Image via MTCGAME)

Step 3: Click on the 'Add to Cart' icon alongside the number of diamonds you're willing to top up. Subsequently, go to the cart to proceed.

Step 4: You'll see a text field to enter an email. Enter an active email where the Garena Prepaid Card password will be mailed instantly after confirming the purchase.

You will get instant alert on the email confirming the delivery (Image via MTCGAME)

Step 5: Then, tap on the 'Go To Payment' button to move ahead. Many payment options will be available, including Paytm, PhonePe, UPI, Google Pay, Bank Transfer, etc. Choose a handy one.

To save money, individuals should use E-Wallet payment methods such as Paytm, PhonePe, and more, as these do not have any extra charges.

There are many options for the payment (Image via MTCGAME)

Step 6: Place the order by confirming the payment. Once it's done, you will receive an email from MTCGAME containing the Garena International Prepaid Card password. Copy those numeric characters.

Step 7: Go to GamesKharido.in, or you may go via this link.

Step 8: Log in there using any of the two options available. i.e., Facebook or Free Fire UID.

Log in options on Games Kharido (Image via Games Kharido)

Note: If you choose Facebook, use the credentials of the same Facebook account that you have linked to Free Fire. Once the FF ID is linked successfully, your in-game nickname will be shown in the top-right corner.

Garena International Prepaid Card password text box (Image via Games Kharido)

Step 9: Subsequently, paste the Garena Prepaid Card password in the web page's text box and click on the 'Confirm' button.

Once you confirm the Prepaid Card password, the purchased number of diamonds will be added to your Free Fire account.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Consequently, players from the country must access their FF IDs via the MAX variant.

