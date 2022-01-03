Garena Free Fire vs BGMI: Which game has better battle royale experience? (2022)

Battle royale titles on the mobile platform command a significant following, with games including BGMI and Free Fire leading the charts in India. Both titles have etched out their niches, catering to two distinct audience segments.

Even though they are of the same genre, where users must be the last man standing by knocking out all other competitors, several built-in components provide a unique experience and vibe to each of these.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Does BGMI provide a better battle royale experience than Free Fire?

The answer to the question of which game is better is not that straightforward since the titles take different approaches to the battle royale genre. This can be further broken down into individual components to understand the difference better and reach a conclusion.

Maps and graphics

Maps are an essential element of the battle royale experience. Battlegrounds Mobile India offers a broader selection of options, with gamers able to pick between Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi, Livik, and Karakin.

While some of these maps, such as Erangel and Miramar, are enormous, Livik is best suited for fast-paced gaming.

Free Fire, on the other hand, offers five maps: Bermuda, Kalahari, Bermuda Remastered, Alpine, and Purgatory, all about the same size.

With UHD visuals and the ability to run the game at 90 frames per second, BGMI takes a realistic approach. Free Fire adopts a different strategy, as the game's setting is more vibrant and slightly cartoonish.

BGMI takes the lead in terms of esthetics and map design. However, it does not imply that Free Fire is inferior in any way since both visual forms have an audience. Moreover, Free Fire Max was developed to fill this gap and provide a better graphical experience.

Gunplay

Gunplay is somewhat easier in Free Fire. With aim assist, even inexperienced players will feel at ease while enjoying the battle royale mode on any given map.

The gunplay experience in BGMI, on the other hand, is more realistic, with recoil kicking in and users needing to drag their crosshairs to counter it. The game has tons of attachment options that impact different attributes of guns.

In terms of gunplay, it's just a matter of how gamers want their experience to be.

Battle Royale modes

Even in the BR mode, both Free Fire and BGMI provide different variants. Examples are the Big Head and Rampage New Dawn modes in Free Fire and the Missions Ignition and Mirror World modes in PUBG Mobile.

Krafton introduces a new game mode for gamers to experience with each new update. Garena is not far behind, and they, too, routinely create and release modes to provide variety to users.

BGMI has an advantage due to the variety of modes, which has produced a unique appeal to users.

Other creative aspects

Free Fire has loads of characters, each having a unique ability. Gamers can even equip three more skills to form a combination that helps them win more games. Furthermore, players may acquire a variety of pets, each of which has a unique skill to help them on the battlefield.

These are available in all modes, whether casual custom room games or a fierce ranked battle. Additionally, Free Fire features a revival mechanism and a vending machine where users can purchase guns.

On the other hand, BGMI stays more focused on essential elements of gunplay. Although characters do exist in BGMI, they are only helpful in Evoground.

There is also a companion in-game, but it does not improve the gameplay. Thus, Free Fire has the upper hand when it comes to these creative components.

Other than the four criteria mentioned above, there are several other parameters for comparing games. This includes lobby size, match timings, system requirements, etc., which are essential to deciding which title stands to be better.

Conclusion

Both offerings are excellent and have amassed massive audiences. If fans like a more realistic approach with a slightly longer average match time and vast maps, they will enjoy BGMI.

On the other hand, if gamers are inclined towards elements such as different characters, abilities, and other unique functions like vending machines and more, then Free Fire might be a better choice.

Edited by Ravi Iyer