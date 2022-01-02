How to get new characters and skins in Garena Free Fire (2022)

Each character in Free Fire has unique abilities, and their use during a match can prove vital. Thus, they are pretty valuable, and players generally seek to acquire them in the battle royale title. For the same purpose, users can utilize numerous different approaches.

Apart from the characters, many players also want to obtain unique cosmetic items such as skins, which only improve the visual aspect and not the gameplay.

These are a few of the general ways through which players can get characters in Free Fire:

How to avail characters in Free Fire

1) In-game store

Except for the default ones, nearly all other characters in Free Fire are up for purchase in Free Fire’s in-game store. They are priced at different rates, and users can acquire the best ones, i.e., DJ Alok, K, Dimitri and Chrono, for 599 diamonds.

Gamers can follow these steps to avail them:

Step 1: After entering the in-game shop, users must press the ‘Character’ option under the ‘Normal’ tab.

Step 2: A wide range of characters will show up on their screens. They can consequently proceed and purchase the required ones.

2) Top-up events

This ended a few days back (Image via Free Fire)

Several new characters have been added as a result of a top-up event. For example, the most recent one, Nairi, was available between 28 December - 31 December and was later added to the in-game shop for purchase after the event ended.

As a result, these have become the primary methods developers introduce characters into the game.

How to obtain skins in Free Fire

1) Events

Events based on New Age are running in-game (Image via Free Fire)

Garena introduces a plethora of events to Free Fire, allowing players to obtain various themed rewards. Whenever a new one is released, there’s a lot of hype in the game’s community.

Some of them, such as the ones currently running for the New Age campaign, offer items for free. On the other hand, other events are introduced that provide rewards at a cheaper price, Mystery Shop being one of the finest examples of this.

2) Luck Royale

Faded Wheel has several skins (Image via Free Fire)

Skins and other items are also available through the various Luck Royales present in Free Fire. These include the Faded Wheel, Incubator, and many more.

Interested users can shell out their diamonds to get skins through these options.

The Elite Pass also gives the users a chance to get skins in the battle royale title.

Note: There are a few other methods through which the developers sometimes include both characters and weapon skins. The ones mentioned above are a few of the most common ones.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar