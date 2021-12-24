Best emulator and game settings to run Free Fire New Age smoothly on PC

Free Fire's popularity has soared over the last few years, and the mobile battle royale title has gained a massive and loyal player base. Apart from enjoying it on Android and iOS devices, many also desire to play the game on their PCs/laptops.

Consequently, gamers search for methods to achieve the same, leading them to emulators. Several options are available, such as BlueStacks, Nox Player, LD Player, MEmu Play, GameLoop, etc.

Free Fire New Age: BlueStacks is the most suitable emulator

BlueStacks is probably the best option (Image via BlueStacks)

Out of the many emulators present on the internet, BlueStacks will appear as the best option for the users. It is widely used by thousands of players worldwide and possesses several unique features to provide an engaging gaming experience.

A few of the main aspects incorporated in the emulator are:

Multi-instance Macros Real-time Translation Smart Controls Script High FPS HD Graphics

Requirements and download

Requirements of the emulator (Image via BlueStacks)

To run it, these are the minimum requirements that need to be met by the players:

Operating System: Microsoft Windows 7 and above.

Processor: Intel or AMD Processor.

RAM: At least 4 GB of RAM.

HDD: 5 GB Free Space.

Administrator of the PC.

Up to date graphics drivers from Microsoft or the chipset vendor

Players can download it from the official BlueStacks website, which can be visited by clicking this link.

Best settings

Settings in Free Fire can be set to the lowest possible ones (Image via Free Fire)

Settings must be primarily based on the specifications of the PC/laptop being used. Those with low-end systems are recommended to play the game in the lowest possible graphics settings to get the smoothest gameplay experience without lags.

At the same time, those who have good specifications can play at the higher settings.

Also, sensitivity will be based on the DPI of the mouse that they are using to play Free Fire on the emulator. Keeping it on the higher end can aid users.

