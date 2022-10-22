Garena provides 50% off on Free Fire MAX gift store

Garena has reduced the prices of all the items in the Free Fire MAX gift store by 50%. Unlike typical sales, this one will last the entire weekend (October 22 and 23), giving you plenty of time to obtain gifts for your friends in the battle royale title.

The game features a diverse selection of in-game items, including characters, pets, outfits, emotes, and more. Typically, you can gift these items directly to your friends through the gift section of the store. However, this sale makes it even more cost-effective.

New 50% discount on gift store in Free Fire MAX

50% discount offer on Gift Store (Image via Garena)

The 50% sale on the Free Fire MAX gift store began on October 22, 2022, and, as stated earlier, will be available for the entire duration of the weekend. However, since the items are only available in the gift section, you can only purchase them for others.

The products offered at a discount include crates, bundles, characters, individual fashion items, emotes, pets, and other cosmetics. Essentially, all the items in the store are at a discount, with the catch being that they can only be gifted to others.

Steps to gift items to your friends at a 50% discount in Free Fire MAX

You can follow the instructions outlined below to gift items from the store at a 50% discount:

Step 1: After accessing your account in Free Fire MAX, open the store section by clicking on the option on the left side.

Click on the Gift section to view the list of items at a discount (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the Gift section from the menu. A long list of items categorized into separate sections will appear on the screen.

Select the individuals and click the next button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Click on the desired reward and hit the 'Give' button. A list of friends will appear on the screen. You have to select the individual to whom you wish to gift the reward.

Enter the message and click the give button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: A new dialog window will appear, asking you to enter a customized message. You can type in a message and click the 'Give' button.

Click on the yellow button to complete the payment (Image via Garena)

Step 5: A purchase confirmation dialog box will appear where you can confirm the quantity and utilize any applicable coupons.

Complete the transaction, and the diamonds will be deducted from your account. At the same time, the item will be sent to the given user. Players can use this opportunity to provide one another with exclusive in-game items at a lower cost.

Other recently started events in Free Fire MAX

Free Goldrim Skyboard (Image via Garena)

As the peak day of Light Fest fast approaches, the number of in-game events has increased. As part of the October 22 login event, the developers are giving Free Fire MAX users on the Indian server a free Goldrim Skyboard.

Garena has also introduced the ninth Magic Cube Mission, allowing individuals to get free Cube Fragments that can be later traded for a free Magic Cube. Apart from these, there are a few more events lined up for October 24, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes