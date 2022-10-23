Garena provides a free Flame Art T-Shirt in Free Fire MAX India server

Participating in events has proven to be a very effective strategy for acquiring free rewards in Free Fire MAX. The developers introduce one-of-a-kind events on the game’s servers to commemorate various things, such as festivals, collaborations, and more.

As part of the Diwali celebrations, the Light Fest festivities are presently being held on the game’s Indian server. Numerous rewards are up for grabs, and players can proceed to complete different tasks and missions to get the items.

The “Free Flame Art Shirt” event is among the latest introductions in terms of events, and it provides a free T-Shirt to everyone. Further details about this particular event are provided below.

Flame Art T-Shirt provided by Garena in Free Fire MAX India server (23 October 2022)

The Flame Art T-Shirt will be given to gamers as part of the “Free Flame Art Shirt” event, which will only be valid today, 23 October 2022. Individuals do not have to perform any tasks or missions during the event because it simply requires them to log in.

As a result, this is an excellent opportunity to obtain a T-Shirt skin to improve the appearance of the characters because gamers do not have to exert any effort. The steps to claim the free T-Shirt are provided below:

Step 1: You should open Free Fire MAX on your device and head to the Light Fest event section.

Step 2: In the next step, you must tap on the “Free Flame Art Shirt” event.

Claim the free Flame Art T-Shirt (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, you may tap on the “Claim” button to receive the free Flame Art T-Shirt in the battle royale title.

Steps to equip the Flame Art T-Shirt in Free Fire MAX

Equip the Flame Art T-Shirt by going to the Vault section (Image via Garena)

You may equip the T-Shirt in Free Fire MAX by following the procedures outlined below:

Step 1: On the lobby screen of the game, tap on the “Vault” icon on the left.

Step 2: Subsequently, under the “Fashion” tab, you must select the “Top” section.

Step 3: You can later press the Flame Art T-Shirt. It will automatically get equipped.

Other active events to get free in Free Fire MAX

Below are a few other events that are currently running in the game that offer free rewards:

Magic Cube Missions

There are two different Magic Cube Missions currently active:

9: Headshot Kills (ends 24 October 3:59:59 AM IST)

(ends 24 October 3:59:59 AM IST) 10: Booyah in BR (ends 25 October 3:59:59 AM IST)

Both will reward the players with 10x Magic Cube Fragments upon completion. The former requires individuals to get three headshot kills in the game, while the latter needs them to get one win in the Battle Royale mode.

Gather the Light (7 October – 28 October)

In the “Gather the Light” event, gamers must complete the different available missions to get Light Tokens in Free Fire MAX. They can later exchange these tokens for the numerous rewards available in the “Exchange Store” section of the event.

The redeemable items are Legendary Gun Skins, Pets, Costume Bundles, Emotes, and more.

Fight the Darkness (14 October – 28 October)

Fight the Darkness is a web event introduced in Free Fire MAX on 14 October. For this particular event, gamers must acquire Golden Tiger Tokens (aftermatch drops) and use them to hit different opponents and defeat them.

There are five opponents, each of whom will provide an enticing reward. After beating the fifth, players will receive the exclusive prize of the Roaring Knight Bundle.

