Garena releases tenth Magic Cube mission in Free Fire MAX

The past few weeks have been quite exciting for players in Free Fire MAX, as numerous events have been added due to the Light Fest celebrations. A few more events are on the way and the peak day celebrations are all set to take place tomorrow, i.e., 24 October 2022.

Over the last ten days, Garena has been introducing Magic Cube missions, with each offering 10x Magic Cube Fragments. Today, developers have added the final one (the tenth Magic Cube mission), and gamers can complete it by completing the simple task assigned to them.

Mission 10 of free Magic Cube Fragments added to Free Fire MAX

The 10th and last task, “Booyah in BR,” was introduced to Free Fire MAX today and will be available until 24 October. Users must fulfill the objective of “Booyah 1 Times in BR Mode” during the duration of the event to get 10x Magic Cube Fragments.

If players have accomplished all previous tasks up to this point, they will have 100x Magic Cube Fragments, which they can exchange for a Magic Cube in the game. Individuals can later trade the same cube for any one of the available costume bundles.

Steps to claim 10x Magic Cube Fragments

If you are done with the mission, follow the steps outlined below to claim the 10x Magic Cube Fragments:

Step 1: Click on the Light Fest icon on the right side of the lobby screen in Free Fire MAX.

Step 2: When the different events appear on the screen, you should select the “10: Booyah in BR” event.

After completing the mission, click on the 'Claim' button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Lastly, you may click on the ‘Claim’ option beside the 10x Cube Fragments to claim them within the battle royale title.

How to claim Magic Cube in Free Fire MAX

Once you have 100x Magic Cube Fragments, you can follow the following steps:

Step 1: To get started, you must head to the in-game store of Free Fire MAX and navigate to the ‘Redeem’ section.

Step 2: You must select the ‘Cube Fragments’ tab next.

To get the Magic Cube, you must exchange the Fragments (Image via Garena)

Step 3: You can finally select the Magic Cube and tap on the ‘Exchange’ button.

A confirmation dialog box will appear, and you can proceed to get the particular Magic Cube in the game.

Magic Cube Alert (Play to Win event) – 24 October 2022

Gamers can get another Magic Cube in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Apart from the Missions, Garena is providing players with an opportunity to get another Magic Cube as part of the Play to Win event. They do not have to complete a challenging task and can play the game for 60 minutes to claim the cube for free.

In addition to the Magic Cube, other rewards are also included in the same event, and the following are the requirements to get them:

Play 30 minutes - 5x Incubator Vouchers (expiry 30 November)

Play 45 minutes – Name Change Card

Users should not miss this event since it provides an excellent opportunity to obtain a Magic Cube and a Name Change Card, both of which are highly sought-after items in the game.

