Garena renames official Indian Free Fire Instagram handle after ban

One of the most famous battle royale titles in India, Free Fire, was recently banned by the Indian government. Needless to say, this drastic action was received with shock and bewilderment from the mobile gaming community of India.

Most players could not find a cause for the ban as the game did not have Chinese roots. It was later discovered that Free Fire was banned as it was a threat to the country's national security.

Free Fire and its enhanced version were removed from the Apple App Store on 12 February 2022, followed by a ban on the game two days later. However, there was no mention of Free Fire MAX in the list of mobile applications banned by the Indian government.

Official Instagram page of the game renamed to Garena Free Fire MAX IND

The silver lining is that the enhanced version of the battle royale game is still available on the Google Play Store. This allows players to easily download the game and enjoy it on their devices. Low-end Android device owners need not worry yet as the servers are live, and they can enjoy Garena's flagship using a wifi connection even now.

Renamed Instagram handle of the battle royale game (Image via Instagram)

Since Free Fire MAX is still legal in India, the developers have changed the official Instagram handle to “Garena Free Fire MAX IND”. This change means that posts will once again start being uploaded to the page, making battle royale enthusiasts aware of the latest events in the game.

All the official pages of the Indian region of Free Fire have stopped uploading posts ever since the ban was announced on 14 February 2022. Hence, players have missed a week’s worth of notifications about top-up events, Watch to Win events, and more.

However, the Facebook and Twitter handles of the game targeted towards the Indian audience have not changed. However, players can expect the change to be implemented on these two social media platforms.

