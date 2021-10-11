GT King's Free Fire ID: Stats, headshots, win ratio, and more 

Ravichandra Vigneshwar, who is often known as GT King, is an Indian Free Fire content creator who makes videos in Tamil. He has been regularly producing content for the past few years and runs the immensely popular YouTube channel Gaming Tamizhan.

At present, he has over 2.7 million subscribers to his name, which illustrates his popularity among the community. Additionally, GT King's videos have accumulated over 276.73 million views.

GT King's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 287597612.

Lifetime stats

GT King's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

GT King has played 18147 squad matches in Free Fire and has outclassed his opponents in 3609 of them, resulting in a win rate of 19.88%. In the process, he has racked up 51564 kills with 11102 headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 3.55 and a headshot percentage of 21.53%.

Apart from this, Gaming Tamizhan has featured in 1794 duo games and has a winning tally of 160, which comes down to a win percentage of 8.91%. He has 3345 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.05. With 759 headshots, he has a headshot rate of 22.69%.

Finally, the YouTuber has competed in 673 solo matches and has stood victorious in 48, having a win ratio of 7.13%. With 1448 kills and 287 headshots, he has managed a K/D ratio of 2.32 and a headshot percentage of 19.82%.

Ranked stats

GT King's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

When it comes to the ongoing ranked season, Gaming Tamizhan has 20 solo games to his name and has four Booyahs, translating to a win percentage of 20.00%. He has accumulated 109 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 6.81. The player also has 35 headshots at a rate of 32.11%.

GT King has played nine ranked duo matches in Free Fire, killing 35 enemies with 15 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.89 and a headshot percentage of 42.86%.

YouTube channel

GT King has risen to fame in recent years as one of the best Indian Free Fire YouTubers. There are around 897 videos on the Gaming Tamizhan YouTube channel, with the most-watched video having 2.7 million views.

According to Social Blade, GT King has gotten over 60 thousand subscribers and 2.98 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Note: The stats mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as GT King plays more games in Free Fire.

