GW Manish's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, Monthly income and more (April 2022)

Manish Dewangan, better known as GW Manish, has put in a lot of effort over the years to establish himself as one of the most well-known personalities in the Indian Free Fire community. The player produces unique content, generally centered around unique and interesting facts related to the popular battle royale title.

He has accumulated 3.63 million subscribers on his primary channel. Manish also racked up thousands of subscribers on his other channels, GW Army, GW Manish Vlogs, and With Manish.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and thus individuals from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. Additionally, the images and stats used in the article are through the MAX version.

What is GW Manish’s Free Fire ID?

GW Manish’s Free Fire ID is 663844446. The gamer’s stats as of 24 April 2022 are outlined below:

Lifetime stats

Manish has 11600 kills in squad matches at a K/D ratio of 2.70 (Image via Garena)

GW Manish has appeared in 4991 squad matches and has outperformed his opponents on 690 occasions, compiling a 13.82%-win rate. He has amassed 11600 frags and earned 1961 headshots, earning him a K/D ratio of 2.70 and a headshot rate of 16.91%.

The Indian star has 4220 duo matches on his profile and settled with 391 in the first place, corresponding to a win percentage of 9.26%. He has bagged 9247 eliminations, and 1500 of which were registered as headshots, resulting in a kill-to-death ratio of 2.41 and a headshot percentage of 16.22%.

In the end, the YouTuber has remained undefeated on 64 occasions in the 1389 solo matches, adding to a win rate of 4.60%. With 2221 kills alongside 378 headshots converting to a K/D ratio of 1.68 and maintaining a headshot rate of 17.02%.

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has not participated in solo and duo matches (Image via Garena)

GW Manish has participated in two ranked squad games in Free Fire BR Ranked Season 27 and has a 50%-win rate by winning a single match. He has secured two kills and chalked up a single headshot, retaining a K/D ratio of 2 and a headshot percentage of 50%.

He is yet to enter any other ranked solo or duo games other than the squad matches.

Note: The player’s stats are subject to change as he participates in more matches within the game.

Monthly income

His monthly income and growth in the previous month (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates GW Manish to make approximately $6.5K and $103.4K every month through YouTube. The estimated yearly projections are said to be around $77.5K to $1.2M.

YouTube channel

GW Manish has been entertaining the audience with his game-related content for a few years now. The player is nearing 900 uploads and has accumulated 751 million views, 25.839 million of which have been collected in the last month. In the same period, he has amassed 70k subscribers.

