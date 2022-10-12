GW Manish's Free Fire MAX ID, headshots, K/D ratio, guild, rank, YouTube earnings, and more in October 2022

Manish Dewangan's Free Fire videos have garnered a lot of attention over the past few years. His content differs from other YouTubers as it revolves around the unique and engaging facts related to the battle royale title.

His primary channel GW Manish has attained 4.02 million subscribers while also gaining 853 million video views. The content creator also runs a few other channels: MR Manish (422k subscribers), GW Manish Vlogs (242k subscribers), and With Manish (22.6k subscribers).

GW Manish's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and all other details

GW Manish's Free Fire MAX ID is 663844446. His stats as of 12 October 2022 are as follows:

BR Career stats

GW Manish's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

GW Manish has participated in 1394 solo games and outperformed foes 64 times, translating to a win rate of 4.59%. He has 2225 eliminations with 379 headshots, amounting to a K/D ratio of 1.67 and a headshot rate of 17.03%.

The Indian star has played 4233 duo games and has 391 victories, resulting in a win rate of 9.23. He has taken down 9263 opponents and landed 1504 headshots to acquire a K/D ratio of 2.41 and a headshot rate of 16.24%.

GW Manish has also competed in 5047 squad games and notched 700 victories, converting to a win rate of 13.86%. He has bagged 11742 frags with 1982 headshots to register a K/D ratio of 2.70 and a headshot rate of 16.88%.

BR Ranked stats

GW Manish's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

GW Manish has featured in three solo matches but is yet to secure a single victory. He has taken down one opponent, translating to a K/D ratio of 0.33.

He has not played any ranked duo games during Free Fire MAX Ranked Season 29.

He has scored only one Booyah out of 12 squad games, equaling a win rate of 8.33%. The YouTuber notched 36 frags with five headshots, retaining a K/D ratio of 3.27 and a headshot rate of 13.89%.

Note: The Free Fire MAX stats used in the article were recorded at the time of writing. They will change as GW Manish continues to play matches in the battle royale title.

Guild and rank details

GW Manish's guild details (Image via Garena)

GW Manish is the guild leader of the GW ARMY guild, whose ID is 1005624788. The YouTuber is ranked Platinum 1 in the BR mode and Bronze 1 in the CS mode.

Estimated monthly YouTube income

GW Manish's monthly earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per the statistics posted by Social Blade, Manish Dewangan's estimated YouTube earnings through his primary channel are between $4.2K and $67.7K. His yearly earnings at the current viewership level will likely be around $50.8K and $812.7K.

YouTube channel

Manish has been an active Free Fire content creator since 2019. He has actively released new videos on his channel GW Manish, and the channel currently has just under 1100 videos. The channel had a slow start until 2021, with only a few hundred thousand subscribers.

However, this number surpassed three million by the end of 2021 and has now crossed the 4.02 million subscriber count. As per Social Blade, the GW Manish channel has gained 40k subscribers and over 16.93 million video views over the last 30 days.

