VasiyoCRJ 7’s Free Fire MAX ID, headshots, K/D ratio, YouTube earnings, and more in October 2022

Vatsal Garcia, popularly known by his moniker VasiyoCRJ, is one of India's most celebrated Free Fire esports athletes. The veteran player has won several prominent events, including first place at FFIC 2021 Spring, FFIC 2020 Fall, and even a third-place finish at Free Fire Asia All-Star.

Vatsal has also ventured into content creation and runs a popular VasiyoCRJ 7. He has accomplished 353k subscribers on the channel while also boasting 89.5k followers on Instagram.

VasiyoCRJ 7’s Free Fire MAX ID

VasiyoCRJ 7's Free Fire MAX ID is 286337576. His stats as of 11 October 2022 are as follows:

BR Career stats

VasiyoCRJ 7's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

He has appeared in 1253 solo matches and scored 137 victories, giving him a win rate of 10.93%. He has achieved a K/D ratio of 3.30 and a headshot ratio of 29.85% with 3685 frags and 1100 headshots, respectively.

VasiyoCRJ 7 has entered 1168 duo encounters, registering 122 Booyahs, adding to a win rate of 10.44%. The professional player has accrued 2900 frags with 711 headshots, notching a K/D ratio of 2.77 and a headshot ratio of 24.52%.

Vatsal has competed in 27221 matches, attaining 5716 first place, converting to a win rate of 20.99%. He has eliminated 81383 opponents, including 24524 with headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 3.78 and a headshot ratio of 29.80%.

BR Ranked stats

VasiyoCRJ 7's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Vasiyo has participated in only two ranked squad games during the Free Fire MAX Ranked Season and is yet to earn a victory. Six of his 13 frags are the direct result of headshots, giving him a K/D ratio of 6.50 and a headshot rate of 46.15%.

He is yet to compete in any duo matches this season.

Finally, VasiyoCRJ 7 has also participated in 66 squad matches and defeated the opposition 16 times, resulting in a win rate of 24.24%. He has accumulated 316 frags and 186 headshots for a K/D ratio of 6.32 and a headshot rate of 58.86%.

Note: The Free Fire MAX stats used in the article were recorded when writing the articles. This is subject to change as Vasiyo plays more games in the battle royale title.

Guild and rank

VasiyoCRJ 7's guild details (Image via Garena)

VasiyoCRJ 7 is the leader of the Wolves' guild in Free Fire MAX, whose guild ID is 1013217241. He is placed in the Heroic tier in both BR Ranked Season 29 and CS Ranked Season 15.

Estimated YouTube income

VasiyoCRJ's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, VasiyoCRJ 7's estimated monthly income is likely between $6 and $103. The annual projected earnings are between $77 to $1.2K.

YouTube channel

Vatsal is not a newcomer to content creation. Since late 2018 he has been producing content for Garena's battle royale game. The professional player has uploaded slightly more than 380 videos with more than 15 million views.

The channel hit its peak around the beginning of 2022 and has since lost a few thousand subscribers. Vatsal has been inactive for the past month, resulting in a loss of 1,000 subscribers and an increase of just 25,822 video views.

Poll : 0 votes