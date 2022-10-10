BlackPink Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, headshots, K/D ratio, guild, rank, and YouTube earnings in October 2022

Diya Hazarika's popularity as a YouTube streamer stems primarily from Free Fire and its MAX variant's gameplay content. She runs the popular channel BlackPink Gaming and is better recognized in the Indian community by her in-game moniker, Miss Diya.

She boasts more than 1.21 million subscribers on her primary channel, which has also gained 86.38 million views in total. Diya also runs a second channel, Miss Diya Live, which has attained 33.2k subscribers with just over 1.2 million views.

BlackPink Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats and other details

BlackPink Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID is 558477413. Her in-game statistics as of 10 October 2022 are as follows:

BR Career stats

BlackPink Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Miss Diya has played 6,226 solo games and defeated the opposition on 646 occasions, translating into a win percentage of 10.37%. With 13,362 eliminations alongside 2,892 headshots, she has retained a K/D ratio of 2.39, and a headshot rate of 21.64%.

BlackPink Gaming has also attained 2,004 Booyahs in 11,573 duo matches, scoring a win percentage of 17.31%. She has notched 29,314 kills while also bagging 5,720 headshots, averaging a K/D ratio of 3.06 alongside a headshot percentage of 19.51%.

The internet star has finished first in 2,707 squad games in 11,859 squad matches, which comes down to a win percentage of 22.82%. She has 30,592 frags to her credit with 5,435 headshots, managing a K/D ratio of 3.34, and a headshot ratio of 17.77%.

BR Ranked stats

BlackPink Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

BlackPink Gaming has played one solo game and has acquired only four frags with two headshots, accruing a K/D ratio of 4 and a headshot rate of 50%.

She is yet to feature in the ranked duo games in the Free Fire MAX BR Ranked Season 29.

The YouTuber has also featured in two squad games, securing victories in both encounters and registering a 100%-win percentage. She has chalked up seven frags, five with headshots, converting to a K/D ratio of 7 and a headshot rate of 71.43%.

Note: BlackPink Gaming's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing this article. These are subject to change as she features in more games in the battle royale title.

Rank and guild

Miss Diya's guild in the game (Image via Garena)

Miss Diya is placed in Sliver 2 and Silver 3 in the BR and CS ranked modes, respectively. She also leads the MISS-DIYA<YT guild in Free Fire MAX, whose guild ID is 3024263340.

Monthly income

BlackPink Gaming's earnings from her YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Diya Harazika's monthly income through her BlackPink Gaming YouTube channel is estimated to be within the range of $62 and $987. The website further projects annual earnings through the channel to be around $740 and $11.8K.

YouTube channel

Diya started livestreaming Free Fire on the BlackPink Gaming channel in August 2019. She also tried her hand in PUBG Mobile but reverted to Garena's battle royale title, finding tremendous success with the title.

The channel now has 900 uploads that have accumulated millions of views. Her subscriber count has been stagnant since November 2021. Over the last 30 days, the channel has only gained 246.819k video views.

