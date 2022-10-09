Rishi Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, headshots, stats, K/D ratio, YouTube income and more in October 2022

Free Fire and its better version have drawn a significant audience, which has fostered the emergence of content creators like Rishi Kumar Agrawal. He is better known in the game's community as Rishi Gaming, the name of his YouTube channel.

His primary channel has surpassed 4.04 million subscribers, where gamers can find stories created with the help of in-game characters and items. Additionally, the content creator also runs two other channels, Rishi Agrawal Vlogs with 32.2k subscribers and Rishi Agrawal with 202k subscribers.

Rishi Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, statistics, and other details

Rishi Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 557371238. His in-game stats as of 9 October 2022 are as follows:

BR Career stats

Rishi Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Rishi Gaming has competed in 1904 solo matches while being victorious only 91 times, for a win rate of 4.77%. He has 3111 eliminations and 1087 headshots to his credit, with a K/D ratio of 1.72 and a headshot ratio of 34.94%.

The internet sensation has made 2507 appearances in the duo matches and recorded 216 victories, equaling a win rate of 8.61%. He has secured 5082 eliminations, with 1577 headshots, attaining a K/D ratio of 2.22 and a headshot percentage of 31.03%.

Lastly, Rishi Gaming also has 1646 Booyahs in 9029 squad encounters, adding to a win percentage of 18.23%. In the process, he has taken down 21382 opponents, and 6691 have resulted from headshots, equating to a K/D ratio of 2.90 and a headshot percentage of 31.29%.

BR-Ranked stats

Rishi Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has played one solo match but has failed to get a frag or a win.

On the other hand, he has also made two appearances in duo matches and holds a single frag without any headshots to maintain a K/D ratio of 0.50.

Rishi Gaming has featured in 16 games in the current Free Fire MAX Ranked Season 29 and stood first ten times, averaging a win rate of 62.50%. With 75 kills and 18 headshots, it holds onto a K/D ratio of 12.50% and a headshot percentage of 24.00%.

Note: Rishi Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats were collected when writing the article, these will change as he features in more games.

Guild and rank details

Rishi Gaming's guild details (Image via Garena)

Rishi Gaming is the leader of the RG ExSports guild in Free Fire MAX, whose guild ID is 61963969. He has achieved Diamond 3 and Gold 3 in BR and CS ranked modes, respectively.

Monthly income

Estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to the estimates posted by Social Blade, Rishi Kumar Agrawal is estimated to make between $753 and $12K per month through the YouTube channel. The annual figure is projected to be within the range of $9K to $144.5K.

YouTube channel

Rishi Agrawal initially started with Clash of Clans as his primary content source but gradually switched to Garena’s battle royale title. Besides posting gameplay videos, guides, and leaks, he streamed Free Fire before finally sticking to the stories.

His channel’s subscriber graph picked up pace in mid-2020 as he possessed only a few hundred thousand subscribers but reached the coveted 1 million subscribers. Currently, the Rishi Gaming channel has under 500 videos that have collectively received 505 million views.

Over the last 30 days, he has gained 10k subscribers and earned 3.011 million views.

Poll : 0 votes