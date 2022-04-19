5 best Free Fire YouTubers to watch in India for competitive gameplay

The success of Garena Free Fire has been quite overwhelming with the numbers it has pulled all over the globe. Thus, Garena has also provided a platform to players where they can compete and make a professional esports career.

Although the Free Fire competitive scene is still developing, the growth has been pretty impressive globally. Similarly, in India, fans have witnessed the emergence of the esports scene for mobile gaming.

PUBG Mobile initially carried the competitive scenario. Still, Free Fire and BGMI have become frontrunners, especially the former, as it has been around for a longer time. Moreover, Free Fire has a larger audience among the masses as of 2022.

Disclaimer: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the author’s opinions.

Garena Free Fire: Best Indian YouTubers to follow for the competitive gameplay

There have been a plethora of tournaments that developers have organized in India. Thus, many Indian gamers also got chances to shine and show their skills. Many professional players also have YouTube channels that fans can watch to enjoy their competitive gameplay.

1) Jayesh "MR JAY" Yadav

Being a part of TSM FTX India, Jayesh Yadav has been among the most successful Indian pro players. MR JAY, alongside his team, TSM IND, has been a part of various tournaments, showcasing impressive performances while also registering higher positions.

In February 2022, TSM IND secured the runners-up position at the Villager Esports Winter Masters tournament. Jayesh has been a crucial member of his team as his skill-set has contributed to the success of TSM FTX India in various games.

Apart from focusing on his professional career as an esports athlete, Jayesh also has a YouTube channel with over 96K subscribers, where he live streams and uploads gameplay highlights.

2) Bhavesh "TSG Legend" Lakhwani

Bhavesh Lakhwani is among the most-skilled Free Fire esports athletes who captains Two Side Gamers' roster TSG Esports (TSG Army). The esports team won as many as four tournaments in 2021.

Bhavesh "TSG Legend" Lakhwani has received awards like MVP and Top Fragger at multiple matches.

TSG Legend's YouTube channel boasts around 1.2 million subscribers, often showcasing live streams and highlights from the tournaments.

3) Aditya "Killer" Singh Sikarwar

Aditya Singh Sikarwar, popular among fans as Killer FF, is another highly successful esports gamer who plays for Orangutan Elite's roster. His team recently finished in third position at the Grand Finals of the World Esports Cup, held in January 2022.

Aditya has been part of the squad even before their association with Orangutan. Killer FF has also received awards like MVP while playing for Team Elite (Orangutan Elite). However, the reason behind his popularity is his YouTube channel.

Aditya's channel, KILLER FF, has almost 398K subscribers, but he is not that consistent in uploading gameplay videos.

4) Narai "Total Gaming DELETE" Yadav

Narai Yadav, aka TG DELETE, has been pretty crucial behind the success of Total Gaming Esports, as the Free Fire roster has won as many as six tournaments since his inclusion. DELETE was MVP twice when Total Gaming Esports registered victories.

Apart from a decorated esports career, DELETE also manages a YouTube Channel of the same name with around 286K subscribers. The channel features highlights of his performances from tournaments alongside other gameplay videos.

5) Lokesh "PAHADI" Karakoti

Lokesh "PAHADI" Karakoti is another pro gamer who has been quite popular on YouTube as Pahadi Gaming, with more than 1.44 million subscribers. Like Killer FF, PAHADI has been a part of Orangutan Elite for a long time and has been awarded MVP on multiple occasions.

Apart from Pahadi Gaming (1.44M), Lokesh's other channel Pahadi Gamer has almost 1.36 million subscribers. The former channel features live streams, while the latter has gameplay highlights and other small-scale content.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar