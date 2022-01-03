Total Gaming wins Team of The Year at Free Fire Esports Awards 2021

The Free Fire India Esports Awards 2021 winners have been announced. Fans voted for their favorite players in five different categories. The award recognizes the achievements of pro players and personalities in the esports industry in India.

All five awards went to the players of Total Gaming Esports, which is not surprising as they are one of the earliest teams in the circuit and owned by India's most prominent gaming creator, Total Gaming, who has more than 30 million subscribers on YouTube.

Free Fire Esports Awards 2021 winners

1) Free Fire Team of the Year - Total Gaming Esports

The Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer champion won the title of Free Fire Team of the Year. At the beginning of 2021, the team wasn't the most impressive, but they made up for it as the year passed by. They were also one of the top-earning teams of the year, with more than $50k in winnings.

2) Player of the Year - Mafia

Total Gaming Mafia was the Player of the Year. He beat pros like Team Elite's Iconic and Killer and Nigma Vasiyo to claim the crown.

3) Sniper of the Year - Mafia

Mafia bagged his second award in the Sniper of the Year category by beating defending champion Pahadi and four other tough contenders.

4) Fragger of the Year - Delete

Delete, who joined Total Gaming before the Pro League Summer, has been one of the main reasons for the team's success. It is his attacking style that has attracted attention. Delete was named the MVP of the FFPL 2021 Summer and the first week of the FFIC 2021 Fall.

5) Captain of the Year - FozyAjay

FozyAjay was Captain of the Year for the second consecutive year (Image via Free Fire Esports India/Facebook)

FozyAjay, for the second straight year, won the title of Captain of the Year. He pushed past stalwarts like Iconic, GodLike Nivesh, and Vasiyo to win this gong.

Also Read Article Continues below

Total Gaming will start their 2022 esports journey on 8 January at the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter. Fans will be eager to see if they will be able to defend their title or if Team Elite Orangutan and Godlike will run away with the title.

Edited by Ravi Iyer