Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter: Invited teams, format, schedule, and more

The registration for the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter is commencing tomorrow. The 35 Lakh INR prize pool tournament format will be the same as the previous Pro League. Registration will take place until August 24th at 8.00 PM IST.

Format of the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter

Every registered team will compete for a few rounds in FFC Mode on 24th December, and only the top six teams in the aggregate standings will qualify for the league stages.

The league stages will take place from 8th to 23rd of January, where the top 18 teams ( six qualified teams and 12 finalists of Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall) will battle it out in a round-robin format. The top 12 teams at the end of which will advance to the Grand Finals, which is scheduled for 30th January.

Invited teams for the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter

1. Total Gaming

2. Orangutan Esports (Team Elite)

3. PVS Gaming

4. Godlike

5. Desi Gamers

6. TSM

7. Nigma Galaxy

8. Chemin Esports (4 Unknown)

9. Head Hunters

10. Team Insane Esports (LR7 United)

11. Aura Esports

12. Team Chaos

Advancement after the Pro League

The top six teams of the Pro League will also directly advance to the next edition of the India Championship, while the 7th-12th placed team will also qualify for the closed qualifiers.

Points distribution for the FFPL 2021 Winter

1st - 12 points

2nd - 9 points

3rd - 8 points

4th - 7 points

5th - 6 points

6th - 5 points

7th - 4 points

8th - 3 points

9th - 2 points

10th - 1 point

11th - 0 points

12th - 0 points

Each kill will equal one point, while leaving the spawn island will result in a minus of 10 points per player.

With their performance in FFPL 2021 Summer, Total Gaming proved why they are known as the team of big tournaments. Although they stumbled during the league stages, they came out on top in the finals. Team Elite, who finished on top of the league stages, missed out on a few points in the finals and settled for third place.

Since the teams have all leveled up, it will be a close tournament this time. The tournament will be streamed on the official pages of Free Fire Youtube/Facebook.

