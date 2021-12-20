Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter registration to start from December 21

Last year, Garena chalked out a clear strategy for Free Fire Esports India in 2021. They promised four major tournaments with a total prize fund of two crore INR. With 2021 coming to an end, Garena has already organized three of the four promised tournaments.

Now, just after completion of the Winter Invitational, they have announced the fourth and final tournament of the circuit, the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter.

Free Fire Esports 2021 Road Map for India

The in-game registrations will take place from the 21st to 24th of December. Teams registering for this event will compete in the FFC mode and only six of them will qualify for the next phase, which is the league phase. Finalists of the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall are invited directly to participate in the league stages alongside these six teams.

The Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer title was claimed by fan favorite Total Gaming. TSM secured second place in the tournament, followed by Team Elite. The event was held from June 26 to July 18.

Prizepool of the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter

The FFPL 2021 Winter has a gigantic prizepool of 35 Lakhs INR, of which the winner will take home more than 40%, or roughly 15 Lakhs INR. The first and second runners-up will be awarded 7.5 lakhs and 3.5 lakhs INR, respectively.

Major Free Fire tournament in India for 2021

The year started with the Free Fire India Championship Spring split which was won by Galaxy Racer (now Nigma Galaxy) while the first-ever Pro League played in June-July of this year was won by Total Gaming Esports. Team Elite, after having more than five podium finishes in the year, won their first major event in the FFIC Fall Split 2021.

Apart from these three, Garena also held the City Open, which had a prize pool of 60 lakh INR and was won by Blind Esports.

The Free Fire Tri-Series was won by the Indian team Sixth Sense. The event featured 12 teams from India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. HQ Esports from Vietnam won the Free Fire Asia Invitational 2021.

