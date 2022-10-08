Telugu Gaming FF’s Free Fire MAX ID, headshots, guild, rank, YouTube income, and more in October 2022

Dhanunjay Puppala, known by his Free Fire moniker Dhanu Dino, is the player behind popular YouTube channel Telugu Gaming FF. He has found widespread success by creating game-related content in Telugu. His primary channel is closing in on the two-million subscriber mark, while his second channel has 429k subscribers.

The content creator, who is also referred to as Telugu Gaming FF, has more than 320k followers on Instagram.

Telugu Gaming FF’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, and other details

Telugu Gaming FF’s Free Fire MAX ID number is 48388225. His stats as of 8 October 2022 are as follows:

BR Career stats

Telugu Gaming FF's BR Career stats in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Telugu Gaming FF has competed in 1898 solo matches, winning 158 times and recording a win rate of 8.32%. With 4509 eliminations and 1708 headshots to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.59 and a headshot percentage of 37.88%.

The YouTuber has also featured in 2996 duo matches and secured 390 victories, maintaining a win rate of 13.01%. He bagged 7325 eliminations and 1963 headshots in the mode for a K/D ratio of 2.81 and a headshot percentage of 26.80%.

Telugu Gaming FF has won 4757 of the 26535 squad matches he has played, registering a win rate of 17.92%. He notched up 83739 frags and 27256 headshots, making his K/D ratio 3.85 and his headshot percentage 32.55%.

BR Ranked stats

Telugu Gaming FF's BR Ranked in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Telugu Gaming FF has played 83 ranked solo matches this season and won two encounters, translating to a win rate of 2.40%. He killed 121 opponents, 86 of which were taken down with headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 1.49 and a headshot percentage of 71.07%.

The content creator has also participated in seven ranked duo matches but failed to record a victory. However, he amassed three frags, all of which were headshots, securing a K/D ratio of 0.43 and a headshot percentage of 100%.

Telugu Gaming FF recorded 32 Booyahs in 446 ranked squad matches, making his win rate 6.86%. With 1355 kills and 822 headshots in the mode, he has a K/D ratio of 3.12 and a headshot percentage of 60.66%.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded on 8 October 2022. They are subject to change as Telugu Gaming FF played more matches in Free Fire MAX.

Guild and rank

Telugu Gaming FF's guild details in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Telugu Gaming FF is the leader of Team TGFF, whose guild ID is 6119298. He is ranked Platinum 3 in BR Ranked Season 29 and Platinum 2 in CS Ranked Season 15.

Monthly income

Telugu Gaming FF's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Dhanunjay Puppala’s monthly income through the Telugu Gaming FF YouTube channel is between $1.7k and $27k. His annual revenue, on the other hand, is said to be between $20.2k and $324k.

YouTube channel

Dhanunjay Puppala began his YouTube career with prank videos before transitioning to gaming content. He has been posting videos on the Telugu Gaming FF channel for a while now.

His channel has grown steadily and now has over 670 videos, which boast a combined 284 million views. In the last 30 days, he gained 20k subscribers and 6.749 million views.

