5 tips in Free Fire to land headshots like the pros

Gunplay is arguably the most significant factor that distinguishes a pro from a novice in Free Fire. Pros know the art of handling firearms and making deadly shots even in intense combat situations.

There aren't any guns in Free Fire that can take down a foe with a single shot on their body. However, an accurate headshot can often take enemies out in an instant. This is why mobile gamers should learn this shooting skill.

Landing headshots eventually boosts players' headshot rate. This will help them improve their in-game profile. Hitting headshots requires substantial practice, but players can follow some simple tips to improve their accuracy.

Free Fire tips to become an expert in connecting headshots

1) Drag the fire button towards the enemy's head without body movement

The most efficient method of landing headshots is by dragging the fire button towards the enemy's head. While attempting to do so, players usually need to pull the button upward. However, if the opponent is moving sideways, the button should be dragged at an angle.

Most players are able to learn this shooting technique, but one aspect they don’t pay attention to is their body movement while dragging. Players must remain in a stable position while making drag headshots. Otherwise, the shots are unlikely to connect to the opponent's head.

2) Pay attention to the crosshair when making a drag shot

The position of the crosshair can affect the player's ability to land accurate shots. In Free Fire, the crosshairs have an aim-assist mechanism, and they get locked to the body of an enemy when they are positioned close to the location of the opponent. Due to this, the majority of bullets strike the opponent's body, and it becomes difficult to target their head.

Hence, players should be mindful of the initial position of their crosshair before pressing and dragging the fire button.

To avoid locking the crosshairs to the body, gamers should keep it at a slight distance from the enemy such that it remains white. It will turn red if it gets locked to the enemy.

3) Have an optimized HUD and sensitivity settings

The HUD and sensitivity settings are crucial for headshots, especially the location of the fire button. The general and red dot sensitivity settings should also be optimized to land easy headshots. These optimizations help users from a technical standpoint, but they will still need the mechanical skill to connect headshots.

When it comes to the HUD settings, players need to make their fire button smaller and position it slightly above the bottom of the screen. This will help them quickly drag the fire button when required.

Under the sensitivity settings, players should tweak the general sensitivity and red dot sensitivity based on their device:

Low-end devices

General: 100

Red dot: 90-100

Mid-range devices

General: 85-95

Red dot: 80-90

High-end devices

General: 70-85

Red dot: 70-85

4) Practice the scope-jump technique

The scope-jump technique is getting popular in the Free Fire community these days. Players have to enable the gun's scope attachment first and then press/drag the fire button while jumping. This increases the odds of landing headshots.

This technique significantly minimizes the default body lock of the crosshair and thus increases headshot accuracy. Free Fire players generally implement this trick with SMGs such as the UMP and MP5.

5) Equip character skills that improve accuracy and recoil

Free Fire offers users a variety of characters with abilities that give them an advantage on the battlefield. All of the characters in the game possess unique abilities that can be useful depending on the combat circumstances.

Among the plethora of options available, Laura, D-Bee, and Dasha are three characters who can notably enhance gun attributes. Laura increases the accuracy of guns when they are scoped in, D-Bee increases the accuracy of guns fired while moving, and Dasha helps in controlling the recoil of guns.

