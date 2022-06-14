GW Manish's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in June 2022

Manish Dewangan is among the many successful Indian content creators in the Indian Free Fire community. He runs the popular GW Manish YouTube channel, which has over 3.86 million subscribers.

He is famous for his unique videos related to the battle royale title that focus on explaining exciting facts about the game. Manish runs a few other YouTube channels, including GW Army, GW Manish Vlogs, and With Manish.

What is GW Manish’s Free Fire MAX ID?

GW Manish’s Free Fire MAX ID is 663844446. The YouTuber is ranked Gold 3 in the BR-Ranked mode and Gold 4 in the CS-Ranked mode. He has maintained the following stats in the battle royale title:

Lifetime stats

GW Manish's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

GW Manish has played 1389 solo games and has bettered the opposition on 64 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 4.60%. He has acquired 2221 kills, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 1.68.

He has participated in 4420 duo matches and come out victorious 391 times, converting to a win rate of 9.26%. With 9247 eliminations to his credit, the Indian star has retained a K/D ratio of 2.41.

GW Manish has managed to rack up 690 Booyahs in 4991 squad matches, registering a win rate of 13.82%. He has secured 11600 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.70.

Ranked stats

GW Manish's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

GW Manish has played two ranked duo games this Free Fire MAX ranked season but is yet to secure any kills or wins.

He has chalked up a single win in two ranked squad matches, which translates to a win rate of 50%. The content creator has accumulated two frags with a K/D ratio of 2.

CS Career

GW Manish's Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

Manish has featured in 3343 Clash Squad matches and has bettered the opposing teams in 1805 instances, resulting in a win rate of 53.99%. He has attained 18681 kills in this 4v4 game mode, converting to a KDA of 1.87 and an average damage per match of 2533.

Note: GW Manish’s Free Fire MAX ID stats were recorded on 14 June 2022 and are subject to change.

Monthly income

GW Manish's monthly earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, GW Manish’s monthly income is estimated to be within the range of $4.2K and $66.4K. The player’s yearly earnings lie between $49.8K and $797K.

YouTube channel

Manish Dewangan started the GW Manish YouTube channel a few years ago, and the oldest video on it was uploaded in November 2019. The player only had around 300k subscribers at the start of 2021 but surpassed the three million subscriber count at the end of the year.

The GW Manish YouTube channel has around 1000 videos that have over 800 million views. According to Social Blade, the content creator has gained 60k subscribers and 16.605 million views in the last 30 days alone.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far