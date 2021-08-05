Gyan Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, real name, and income details in August 2021

Gyan Gaming, also known by his in-game name Gyan Sujan, is without a doubt one of India's most prominent Free Fire content creators. He has gathered a large subscriber count of over 11 million and has accumulated more than 1.501 billion views on his videos.

On top of this, he has over 1.4 million followers on his Instagram handle, showcasing his massive following in the community.

Gyan Gaming's real name and Free Fire ID

Sujan Mistri is the real name of the popular content creator, Gyan Gaming. His Free Fire ID is 70393167 and his stats as of today (August 5th) are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Gyan Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Gyan Gaming has appeared in a total of 18412 squad games to date and has managed to secure 6599 victories, retaining a win percentage of 35.84%. He has notched 64844 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.49.

He has played 2182 duo matches, and has come out victorious on 506 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 23.18%. With a K/D ratio of 3.56, he has 5965 frags.

The content creator has featured in 1394 solo games and has a winning tally of 159, resulting in a win ratio of 11.40%. He has accumulated 2347 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.90.

Ranked stats

Gyan Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Gyan Gaming has played 125 squad matches in the current season and has bettered his foes in 33, resulting in a win rate of 26.40%. He has 599 kills with a K/D ratio of 6.51.

Apart from this, he has played 1 duo game and 3 solo matches. He has 6 kills in solo mode, resulting in a K/D ratio of 2.00.

Note: Gyan Gaming's stats were recorded at the time of this article. They can subject to change as he plays more games in Garena Free Fire.

Gyan Gaming's Income

Earnings of Gyan Gaming (Image via Free Fire)

In the estimates on Social Blade, the monthly and yearly income of Gyan Gaming are between $22.9K - $366.6K and $275K - $4.4 million, respectively.

YouTube channel

Initially, Gyan Gaming did not create content related to Free Fire but instead made videos on Clash of Clans. He later switched to the battle royale title and has since then risen to fame.

Over the last 30 days, he has amassed 400 thousand subscribers and collected a total of 91.651 million views on his videos.

Edited by Siddharth Satish