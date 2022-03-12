Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, monthly income, real name, and Discord server link (March 2022)

Sujan Mistri, who the Indian Free Fire community recognizes as Gyan Sujan, is one of the top content creators in the country. He has been posting game-related content consistently for several years and is behind the massively successful YouTube channel, Gyan Gaming.

At the time of writing, his overall subscriber count surpassed 13.9 million, while the total views on Gyan Gaming’s name are estimated to be over 1.95 billion. Additionally, the popular personality has 550k followers and 1.7 million followers on Facebook and Instagram.

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and more details

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming has 6832 victories in the 19138 squad matches played, resulting in a win percentage of 35.69%. He has accumulated 68787 kills, with a kill-to-death ratio of 5.59.

Meanwhile, the player has competed in 2235 duo games, winning 510 for a win ratio of 22.81%. With 6107 frags, he has maintained a K/D ratio of approximately 3.54.

Apart from this, the content creator has made 1442 appearances in the solo mode and amassed 159 first-place finishes, upholding a win rate of 11.02%. In the process, he has racked up 2363 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.84.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Sujan is yet to play a ranked Battle Royale match in the ongoing Season 26 in Free Fire MAX.

CS Career

CS Career (Image via Garena)

The internet star has featured in 1206 Clash Squad games as well and has 609 victories, with a win rate of 50.50%. There are 5849 kills at a KDA of 1.27.

Note: Gyan Gaming's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as he plays more matches.

Monthly income and Discord link

Gyan Gaming's earnings and more details on the Social Blade website (Image via Social Blade)

The Social Blade website mentions Gyan Gaming’s monthly income as being between $8.6K and $138.3K. In comparison, the yearly earnings of the YouTuber are said to lie in the range of $103.7K and $1.7 million.

To join his Discord server, readers can use the following link:

Gyan Gaming’s server: Click here.

YouTube channel

Gyan Gaming’s unique videos and regular streams have contributed towards the accumulation of a massive fan following. When he first began publishing content, the videos were focused on Clash of Clans, but he soon transitioned to Garena Free Fire.

According to Social Blade, he has managed to gather 300k subscribers and 34.56 million views over the last 30 days, i.e., approximately one month.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee