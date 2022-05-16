Happy Prince Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, rank, YouTube income, and more (May 2022)

With the expansion of Free Fire's fanbase, content creators that focus on the game have seen unparalleled growth in recent years. Many have attained millions of subscribers and gone on to become YouTube celebrities. Happy Prince Gaming is among the few most renowned content creators in India.

The player currently has 6.78 million subscribers and is well on his way to reaching the seven million subscriber mark. He uploads videos that explain challenges, events, and gameplay.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, gamers from India are advised not to play Free Fire. They may continue to play Free Fire MAX, which is still available in the country.

What is Happy Prince Gaming's Free Fire ID?

Happy Prince Gaming's Free Fire ID is 124618683. He has reached Gold 1 in BR-Ranked and Gold 2 in CS-Ranked. The gamer has the following stats:

Lifetime stats

Happy Prince Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Happy Prince Gaming has remained unbeaten in 160 out of 1440 solo matches, bagging a win rate of 11.11%. With 3782 eliminations, the content creator has managed a K/D ratio of 2.95.

He has made 1469 appearances in the duo games and has 277 victories, accumulating a win rate of 18.85%. The Indian star has taken down 3986 opponents and maintained a K/D ratio of 3.34.

Happy Prince Gaming has 1812 Booyahs in 9151 squad games, registering a win rate of 19.80%. The player has bagged 27113 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.69.

Ranked stats

Happy Prince Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Happy Prince Gaming is yet to take part in any games in the Free Fire ranked season this time around.

CS Career

Happy Prince Gaming's Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has played 3260 Clash Squad games and has bettered the opposition 1385 times, equating to a win rate of 42.48%. He has bagged 14425 kills and attained a KDA of 1.68, with an average damage per match of 1891.

Note: The players' stats were recorded on 16 May 2022 and are subject to change as he participates in more encounters.

Monthly income

Happy Prince Gaming's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, the YouTuber earns within the range of $2.7K and $43.6K every month through YouTube. The website also states that his yearly revenue through the channel would be around $32.7K and $523.3K.

YouTube channel

Happy Prince Gaming has been creating videos related to the battle royale title for a number of years now. His channel has garnered 90k subscribers and 10.901 million views in the last month alone.

The gamer has uploaded more than 400 videos which have raked in a total of 423 million views. His most viral video has 18 million views and was uploaded in May 2021.

