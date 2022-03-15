Happy Prince Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, Discord link, and monthly income in March 2022

Happy Prince Gaming is one of the most prolific Indian Free Fire content creators. His unique videos are generally based on in-game aspects like gameplay and events.

The prominent figure currently has around 6.58 million subscribers and 410.35 million video views on his primary YouTube channel. Additionally, his Instagram account has 405 thousand followers.

Happy Prince Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and more details

Happy Prince Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 124618683, and his guild ID is 61575940.

Lifetime stats

Happy Prince Gaming’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Happy Prince Gaming has 9151 squad matches to his name, emerging victorious in 1812 of them for a win rate of 19.80%. He has 27113 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.69.

The popular content creator has also played 1468 duo games and has come out victorious on 276 occasions, having a win rate of 18.80%. In the process, there are 3970 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.33.

Moreover, the YouTuber has outclassed his enemies in 155 of 1397 solo matches, resulting in a win rate of 11.09%. He has accumulated 3592 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.89.

Ranked stats

Happy Prince Gaming’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire MAX’s ongoing season, Happy Prince Gaming has featured in four squad games and has 17 kills with a 4.25 K/D ratio.

Apart from this, he has competed in four duo matches and has secured 10 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Happy Prince Gaming has participated in five solo games as well, killing seven enemies for a K/D ratio of 1.40.

Note: Happy Prince Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats are subject to change.

Monthly income and Discord link

Happy Prince Gaming’s monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, the monthly income of Happy Prince Gaming ranges from $2.3K and $37K. Additionally, the yearly earnings lie in the range of $27.7K and $443.6K.

Readers can click here to join his Discord server.

YouTube channel

Happy Prince Gaming’s incredible commentary keeps viewers engaged. Currently, there are over 388 videos on his channel, out of which the highest-watched one has acquired a total of 17 million views.

He has previously streamed content on Booyah, Garena’s platform for gaming content.

Edited by Siddharth Satish