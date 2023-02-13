Heca Troll's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, monthly income, and more

Heca Troll, an Indonesian Free Fire content creator, has taken the online gaming world by storm. His YouTube channel has accumulated an impressive 1.68 million subscribers through his engaging gameplay videos and shorts.

Along with his primary channel, Heca Troll also manages a second channel, Heca FF, which has attracted a substantial 19.1k subscribers. He's not just limited to YouTube, as his reach extends to other social media platforms. He has built a following of nearly 40k on Instagram and has surpassed a massive following of four million on TikTok.

Heca Troll's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details

Heca Troll's Free Fire MAX ID is 151272965. The internet star climbed to the Heroic tier in the BR-Ranked Season 32 and remained in the Gold 3 during CS-Ranked Season 17. His Free Fire MAX stats on February 13, 2023, are outlined in the following section:

BR Career stats

He has a higher K/D ratio in the squad matches (Image via Garena)

He has played 1719 solo matches and bettered his opponents 156 times, translating into a win rate of 9.07%. He has shown excellent skill in these encounters by taking down 3740 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.39.

Moreover, the content creator has participated in 2292 duo games and emerged victorious on 425 occasions, recording a win rate of 18.54%. In the process, he has secured a K/D ratio of 3.32 with 6206 frags.

He has claimed victories in 6306 out of 24076 squad games, effectively equalling a win rate of 26.19%. He has 69413 kills and a commendable K/D ratio of 3.91.

BR Ranked stats

The YouTuber has precisely 2000 kills in squad games (Image via Garena)

Heca Troll has featured in 26 ranked solo matches and secured a single victory, contributing to a win rate of 3.84%. With 77 eliminations on his profile, he has sustained a K/D ratio of 3.08.

During 102 duo matches this season, he has chalked up 11 first places, cementing a win rate of 10.78%. The Indonesian sensation has a kill tally of 375, ultimately reaching a K/D ratio of 4.12.

Heca Troll has also earned 60 Booyahs in 357 squad encounters, contributing to a win rate of 16.80%. He has bagged precisely 2000 eliminations, resulting in a K/D ratio of 6.73.

Note: Heca Troll's Free Fire MAX stats were collected when writing this article. Consequently, these numbers will change as the YouTuber features in more games in the battle royale title.

Guild details

He is the leader of Troll~X.ID guild in the game whose ID is 1028050375.

Monthly income

The YouTuber's expected monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to the estimates posted on the Social Blade, Heca Troll's monthly income via his eponymous channel ranges from $3.4K to $54.5K. The forecast for the entire year varies between $40.9K and $653.6K.

YouTube channel

Heca Troll's channel has become one of the many sources for gameplay videos with engaging and insightful commentary. The Free Fire YouTuber currently has more than 400 uploads, which garnered an impressive 154 million views.

Heca Troll's popularity has seen a meteoric rise since its inception. Starting with just over 33,000 subscribers in early January 2021, the channel has gone on to surpass the impressive milestone of one million subscribers. This growth has continued into 2022, as the channel has now reached an impressive 1.5 million subscribers.

Over the past month alone, his YouTube channel has experienced decent growth, as indicated by the surge of 40k new subscribers. The channel also gained 13.618 million views during the same period.

