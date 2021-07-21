Heroshima YT's Free Fire ID, real name, monthly income, stats, and more

Heroshima YT is a renowned Free Fire content creator from the Middle East region. The Moroccan YouTuber creators a variety of videos related to the game and has garnered a substantial audience over the period.

Presently, his channel boasts a count of over 3.58 million subscribers with a total of 252 million views combined.

Heroshima YT's real name and Free Fire ID

The real name of Heroshima YT is Jamal Abaid. His Free Fire ID is 236408006, and the stats as of today (July 21st) are as follows:

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Heroshima YT has appeared in 7363 squad games and has 1756 first-place finishes, converting to a win percentage of 23.84%. At a K/D ratio of 3.70, he has collected 20772 kills.

The player has competed in 5625 duo matches and has a win tally of 1058, maintaining a win rate of 18.80%. He has 17272 frags in the mode, managing a K/D ratio of 3.78.

The YouTuber has featured in precisely 1900 solo games and has managed to better his foes in 222, having a win ratio of 11.68%. He has accumulated 5896 eliminations, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.51.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

The streamer has contested in 16 squad matches in the ongoing season and has triumphed in four, leading to a win rate of 25.00%. With 40 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.33.

The creator has also participated in 31 duo games and has five victories, resulting in a win percentage of 16.12%. He has killed 109 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.19.

Note: Heroshima YT’s stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Monthly income

Heroshima YT's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

The monthly income of Heroshima YT is stated between $655 and $10.5K (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

He currently has a total of 375 videos uploaded to his channel. In the previous 30 days, Heroshima YT has gained 30K subscribers and 2.618 million views combined.

This link will redirect users to Jamal Abaid's YouTube channel.

