How to do 360° gloo wall trick in Free Fire MAX to outplay enemies

Once a player has climbed through the ranks of Free Fire MAX, the efficient use of utilities becomes increasingly essential. Gloo walls provide quick cover and may be highly beneficial to players in both offensive and defensive situations while frequently swinging the tide in their direction.

Furthermore, players may use various techniques, such as the 360° gloo wall trick, to the bullets coming from all angles, slightly increasing their odds of surviving the duel. Gamers generally use it when they have multiple grenades in their possession.

Using 360° gloo wall trick in Free Fire MAX

360° gloo wall trick in Free Fire MAX involves placing a gloo wall all around the character to get instant cover. Players typically use this in custom room matches, but it can also be helpful in regular games. Users who are good at sit-up or crouch gloo wall tricks will find it relatively easy.

General sensitivity should be set at maximum (Image via Garena

Although inexperienced users may initially struggle with this trick, it becomes relatively simple with practice and good execution. As a result, they can construct a solid cover in the open when necessary. To begin with, players may increase their overall sensitivity to the maximum setting while also changing the HUD to their liking.

After firing a few rounds at their opponent or taking damage from a certain direction, players should move their crosshairs near the ground and hit the crouch button.

Placing the crosshairs near the character guarantees that the fewest possible gloo walls will be deployed to provide cover from all directions, with no gaps between them. Then, using the right fire button, users should drag and place the gloo walls. Simultaneously, users should drag the joystick in the opposite direction.

When to use 360° gloo wall?

Simply understanding how to perform the trick will not provide results. Gamers must also identify the appropriate circumstances to use it. Here are some of the situations where this can be advantageous.

Gamers can use it to provide a limited window of escape if they are caught between two squads attacking from different directions. Additionally, it is perfect for resurrecting a fallen teammate or healing oneself without taking damage on the open field.

It is indispensable in close-range combat where there is extensive use of shotguns. They can create a temporary cover when they are low.

Edited by Shaheen Banu