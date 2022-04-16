How to add stylish colorful signature text in Free Fire ID (April 2022)

Free Fire's profile page has a variety of customizable aspects, ranging from social and battle styles to the option to add a signature at the bottom. While other options can only be used within a specific range, players may use various colorful fonts and symbols in their signatures.

The signature feature was added to the game as part of the overhaul of the social system in the Free Fire OB26 update, which included significant improvements to the profile section. It is just displayed below the styles, and it limits users to using a maximum of 50 characters, which may contain alphabets, numerals, and even symbols.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing this battle royale title under any conditions. Instead, they can play the MAX version, which is not banned.

Steps to get a colorful signature in Free Fire

A new widespread trend has gained traction in the community, with most gamers now using colorful signatures alongside symbols to attract other users.

If they wish to get the same, they will need to employ Hex color codes enclosed in the square brackets just before the text to be colored.

Moreover, players can use multiple colors in the same line by using the appropriate code before the desired text or symbol.

Here are the steps that they may follow:

Step 1: After finalizing the text gamers wish to utilize in their signature, they may access their Free Fire profile.

Set the new signature (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They should edit their current signature by clicking on it. Alternatively, they may click on the gear icon to the left of their personal name badge and select the edit option next to the signature.

Step 3: Paste the required text and symbol along with the given Hex color code.

For instance, if users desire to alter the color of their current text to red, they must precede the text with [FF0000]. More color codes can be found in the latter section of the article.

Step 4: Click okay to set up the signature.

Since changing it does not cost diamonds, players may modify it multiple times until they set it to their preference.

A few creative signatures they can utilize directly are:

⁠1) [FF0000] ᯤ 9 9 9 + NO internet

2) [b][c]F R E E F [ff8800] I [ffffff] R E

3) [b][c][ffd319]Ⓥ[i][FF0000] Your name

4) [FFFF00]ﮩ٨ـﮩﮩ٨ـ♡ﮩ٨ـﮩﮩ٨ـ[FF0000][b]ﮩ٨ـﮩﮩ٨ـ♡ﮩ٨ـﮩﮩ٨ـ

5) [ffe400] Jalwa [6cfd8e] Hai [ff0000] Hamara

Color codes

One of the websites offering Hex color codes (Image via W3school)

Aqua – 00FFFF

Purple – 800080

White – FFFFFF

Orange – FFA500

Blue – 0000FF

Yellow – FFFF00

Silver – C0C0C0

Red – FF0000

Maroon – 800000

Green – 008000

Fuchsia – FF00FF

Lime – 00ff00

Gamers can easily find more Hex color codes on the internet

Following the recent updates, when they input the Hex color codes, the changes will not reflect for the ID's owner. They must not fret, as the colorful signature will be visible to other users when they inspect or visit their profile.

