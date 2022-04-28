How to add unique colorful text in Free Fire ID Signature field (April 2022)

Signatures are one of the numerous configurable aspects of the profiles in Garena Free Fire, and players keep changing this all the time. Unlike nicknames, which are restricted to specific typefaces and symbols, it allows the usage of colors, fonts, and more.

This signature appears beneath the styles and is frequently used by players to describe themselves, post attractive text, or even advertise their channel, if they have one. Moreover, there are a few restrictions as it is limited to 50 characters, including all numbers, alphabets, and even spaces.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the region are advised not to participate in the battle royale title. They may instead engage in Free Fire MAX.

Steps to getting a colorful signature in Free Fire

It is not difficult to create a colorful signature in Free Fire. Gamers will only need to use the Hex code enclosed within the square bracket before the particular text to change its color. Additionally, players can use different colors in a single line by properly preceding the text or the given symbol with the particular code.

Since changing the signature does not cost diamonds like the nickname, gamers are free to alter this attribute for any number of items. Players can follow the steps outlined below to get the colorful signature.

Step 1: First, players should open their profile within Free Fire by clicking on the banner in the top-left corner.

Step 2: Next, they must click on the existing signature, and a text field to edit it will appear.

Alternatively, gamers can click on the gear icon beside the Personal Name Badge and tap the edit option in the corresponding text field.

Enter the desired text (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, users must paste the preferred text and use the desired color code before the phrase (these can be found in the later section).

Here are some of the colorful signatures that players can directly use:

1) [b][c]F R E E F [ff8800] I [ffffff] R E

2) [FF0000]█▄▀ █ █▄░█ █▀▀

█░█ █ █░▀█ █▄█

3) [b][c][ffd319]Ⓥ[00FF00]

4) [ffe400] Jalwa [6cfd8e] Hai [ff0000] Hamara

5) [FFFF00]█▒▒▒ⓋᏦᎥɴɢ░▒▓█

Step 4: Click okay to change the signature

The signature will be visible to other users (Image via Garena)

Recent updates have brought in considerable changes on this front, as gamers themselves will not be able to see the color signature. However, it will be visible to all the visiting users on their profiles.

Color codes

White - FFFFFF

Silver - C0C0C0

Gray - 808080

Black- 000000

Red - FF0000

Maroon - 800000

Yellow - FFFF00

Olive - 808000

Lime - 00FF00

Green- 008000

Aqua - 00FFFF

Teal - 008080

Blue - 0000FF

Navy - 000080

Fuchsia - FF00FF

Purple - 800080

Gamers may find more codes on the internet.

Edited by Shaheen Banu