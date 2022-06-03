How to apply for Free Fire MAX Partner Program to get V badge officially

The Free Fire MAX community has expanded significantly over the past several years, and the player base has been steadily increasing with each passing update. Content creators, streamers, and other game-related personalities have benefitted from the expanding interest in content based on the game.

Garena has also developed a Partner Program to aid those affiliated with the title and help them grow. Essentially, they get many benefits like in-game rewards, exclusive merchandise, and more.

Aside from that, official partners receive a distinctive V Badge, differentiating them from regular Free Fire MAX users.

Free Fire MAX: Steps to apply for Partner Program and get V Badge

To join the Partner Program and get the V Badge, individuals have to fill in the required details in a Google Form set up by the developers. All interested users can follow the steps mentioned below to send their application:

Step 1: They need to open a web browser and visit the “partnerprogram.ff.garena.com” website. They can also click here to reach the page.

Step 2: After landing on the Partner Program's website, gamers can tap on the ‘Apply Now’ option. This will redirect them to the aforementioned Google Form.

Players can choose 'Apply Now' on the right side of the screen (Image via Garena)

Story continues below ad

Step 3: Individuals must enter all the requested information into the text boxes.

Details that users have to enter in the Google Form (Image via Google)

This includes their official name, phone number, channel name, link, subscriber count, type of content, and more.

Step 4: To complete the application, gamers must submit the form. Upon doing so, they can wait for a response from the developers.

Once they get selected, users will receive the V Badge, alongside these rewards:

In-game rewards, diamonds, and custom room cards

Financial compensation (to channels that possess 5,00,000 subscribers and 95%-Free Fire-based content)

Advance access to content, alongside access to official observer client.

Chance to feature on the game’s social media

Codes to perform giveaways

Communication with the game’s team

Special invitations to tournaments and esports events,

Exclusive merchandise

Story continues below ad

Players should note that admission into the program is not assured since the developers only select the best candidates.

Note: The Partner Program form isn’t always available, and as it is currently available, users who want to join the program should go ahead and complete their application.

Requirements to join Free Fire MAX’s Partner Program

The different criteria to meet for joining Free Fire MAX Partner Program (Image via Garena)

Joining the Partner Program is a difficult task that requires users to meet the many conditions set by Garena. The criteria listed on the official Partner Program website can be seen in the image above.

Meeting all of these requirements will not mean a direct selection, and gamers will have to wait patiently for a response.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far