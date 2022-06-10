How to apply for Free Fire Partner Program and get V Badge officially (June 2022)

The Free Fire Partner Program has long been the subject of conversation within the game's community. Garena developed this initiative to help aspiring content producers strive for success by providing various benefits, thus assisting the developers in increasing the game's global reach.

Players' desire to join the program has been fueled by a wide range of enticing incentives such as in-game items, early access to content, premium in-game currency, and the V Badge. They are continuously looking for a way to enlist and gain access to all the items gamers with partner status receive.

Garena has further set up a dedicated Partner Program website where they provide users with all the details, including perks, requirements, the application link, and more.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title. They may engage in the MAX version, which is not among the banned applications.

Instructions to join Free Fire Partner Program and receive V Badge

Garena does not have a separate program for the MAX version. Users in both editions must apply for the Free Fire Partner Program. Once selected, they will receive V Badge and all other perks.

However, it is not open to all the players, only the content creators. Moreover, it features many requirements which they must meet. They are as follows:

What the developers are looking for (Image via Garena)

A popular YouTube channel with a minimum of 1 lakh subscribers

80% of content on the channel should be related to the game in the last match

The videos on the channel must receive 3 lakh views in the previous month

The content should be non-offensive, engaging and must meet the content policy

Players should display consistency in social media activity and content quality

Gamers should be passionate about gaming and must have the drive to succeed together

Steps to join Free Fire Partner Program

The Partner Program applications are open, and gamers can follow the steps detailed in the following sections to apply if they meet the minimum criteria.

Step 1: Users should visit the Free Fire Partner Program site on any web browser.

Tap on Apply Now to open the Google form (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once they have landed on the main page, individuals should tap the Apply Now button. This will direct them to the official Google Form to apply.

Fill in the required details (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players will be asked to fill in details like their official name, phone number, channel name, channel link, subscriber count, the reason for joining the partner program, types of content, address, and even ID proof.

Step 4: They can click the submit button to complete the application progress.

If users have been selected, they will hear back from Garena. However, it is essential to note that meeting the basic conditions does not automatically guarantee a slot in this program. Due to internal review progress and limited places, only the best of these budding gamers will be accepted.

