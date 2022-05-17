How to apply for official V Badge in Free Fire MAX: Requirements and more details

Joining the Partner Program is what every Free Fire MAX content creator has their sights set on. This ambition is fueled by a long list of incentives ranging from diamonds to being featured on the game's official handle and even communicating with the official team.

The program has a limited number of spots. The developers assess each application based on several criteria to admit only the most talented content creators. In addition, applications are only accessible for a short time and are now open, so qualified users should act quickly.

Gamers will have to apply for the Free Fire Partner Program as there is no separate initiative. This badge will be displayed on their ID in the MAX version as well if they are selected.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the region should refrain from playing the battle royale title. They may engage in Free Fire MAX, which is not banned.

How to apply for the Free Fire Partner Program to get the V Badge

Players can follow the steps listed below to send in their application for the Partner Program:

Step 1: Users must open the Partner Program website: www.partnerprogram.ff.garena.com

Tap on the apply now button to get to the Google form (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Individuals can subsequently click on the Apply Now button on the right side of the screen. This will take them to a Google form.

Click the form clearly (Screengrab of the Google form)

Step 3: Gamers will have to fill in a long list of particulars from their channel name, subscriber count, type of content, and more.

Step 4: They can click the submit button to send their application.

Garena has an internal review process, and the selected users will be notified individually.

Requirements and perks

Requirements and perks of joining the Partner Program (Image via Garena)

The official requirements for joining the Free Fire Partner Program are listed on the webpage. While it is not easy to fulfill these criteria, meeting them does not guarantee selection.

These requirements are as follows:

A YouTube channel

100k+ subscribers

80% of content on the channel on the channel should be related to the game in the last 30 days

At least 300k views on the channel in the previous month

The videos and content should be non-controversial besides abiding by Garena’s content policy

Gamers should demonstrate professionalism and must be willing to work hard to achieve success

A detailed list of perks is as follows:

Financial compensation (Eligibility: Channels with 500k subscribers and 95% game-related content)

Diamonds, in-game rewards, and custom room cards

Invites to official events and tournaments

Access to the content in advance and the option to connect with the official team

Redeem codes to giveaway to the fans and more

These perks will certainly help players in expanding their reach among Free Fire’s audience with diverse and engaging content.

Edited by Danyal Arabi