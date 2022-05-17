How to earn free diamonds for Elite Pass and Bundles in Free Fire MAX in India (May 2022)

The vast majority of in-game items in Free Fire MAX, such as the Elite Pass and Bundles, require diamonds. Many gamers can spend their money to acquire the currency and gain these special items, but a sizeable portion of the userbase is entirely free-to-play.

Accordingly, non-spending individuals are forced to utilize alternative methods like events to get free items. In addition to this, a large number of people also look for techniques that can effectively reward them with free diamonds.

Free Fire MAX guide: Earning free diamonds for Elite Pass and Bundles

Earning free diamonds isn't an easy process, and it generally requires some effort on the part of the players. On that note, these are some methods that they can incorporate:

3) Redeem codes

Redeem codes should be used on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Redeem codes are among the best methods players may use to earn diamonds or other incentives such as bundles, skins, and more in Free Fire MAX. The developers release these codes, with each one being 12/16 characters long.

Moreover, they can only be claimed on the official "Rewards Redemption Site" and can only be employed on the particular servers they were designed for.

Readers can find a list of the latest redeem codes here!

2) SB Answer – Surveys that Pay

This application is a great option for users to earn diamonds (Image via Swagbucks)

SB Answer – Surveys that Pay is one more incredible choice for users to access. It is basically a mobile app for the well-known GPT (Get-paid-to) website, Swagbucks.

As the name suggests, users will be required to complete surveys to earn particular points named 'SB.' At a later point, they will be able to exchange them for rewards like gift cards and more.

Subsequently, individuals can then use the earned rewards via the application to purchase Free Fire MAX diamonds.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Finally, utilizing the Google Opinion Rewards application is the ideal and most effective method for Indian gamers who do not have the financial means to spend cash on buying diamonds in Free Fire MAX.

In essence, this application rewards users with Google Play Credits when they complete a series of questions in the form of surveys. Once enough of these credits have been accumulated for an in-game top-up, they will be able to obtain the corresponding number of diamonds for free.

Note: Players must not use illegal methods like unlimited diamond generators and mods to get diamonds. This can lead to several prohibitions, including a permanent account suspension.

Edited by Ravi Iyer