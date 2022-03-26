5 best Free Fire players in India (2022)

Garena Free Fire is among the most popular mobile games globally, with a thriving esports scene. The game already has a massive fan base, so one can see it replicate the success of PUBG Mobile in terms of esports championships and other tournaments.

Garena has already organized a plethora of tournaments in India that have provided a platform for talented players. The skill-set they possess has turned out to be a revelation. Due to the rise of the esports scene, fans have started looking beyond popular streamers.

Garena Free Fire: Best Indian players based on skill-set

1) Jayesh "TSM FTX MR JAY" Yadav

Jayesh Yadav has been one of the most successful players from India. He is a part of TSM FTX India, an esports team that has registered multiple top two positions at different tournaments.

At the recent Villager Esports Winter Masters tournament, TSM FTX came in second.

Apart from the team performance, Jayesh has received MVP twice in 2021, including the Esports Premier League 2021, where TSM won. TSM JayYT also has a YouTube channel named MR JAY that has over 93K subscribers.

2) Aditya "Killer" Singh Sikarwar

Aditya "Killer" Singh Sikarwar is part of the OR roster (Image via Sportskeeda)

Popularly known as Killer FF, Aditya Singh Sikarwar has been another successful esports gamer who is currently a part of Orangutan Elite's roster. The team recently sealed the third position at the World Esports Cup: Grand Finals.

Before joining hands with Orangutan, Orangutan Elite was known as Team Elite. Killer was MVP at the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall finals and showcased promising performances at other championships.

His YouTube channel, KILLER FF, currently has over 398k subscribers, where he uploads plenty of gameplay videos.

3) Radhe Thakor

Chemin Esports' Free Fire roster has been among the most decorated esports teams in 2021 and 2022. It features extraordinary players, and one of them is Radhe Thakor, the in-game leader for various championships.

Recently, Radhe has seen lots of success, receiving the MVP title multiple times during his team's victories. Chemin Esports' most recent win was at the Free Fire Pro League India 2021 Winter, where they secured the first position.

4) Bhavesh "TSG Legend" Lakhwani

Two Side Gamers has been one of the most popular YouTube channels featuring Garena's flagship BR shooter. The channel also led to forming one of the most popular rosters, TSG Esports (aka TSG Army), who won as many as four tournaments last year.

Bhavesh "TSG Legend" Lakhwani has been the IGL of the roster, and he has received awards like MVP and Top Fragger and captained TSG Army to the third position twice in tournaments earlier this year.

Interestingly, TSG Army's co-CEO, Ritik "TSG Ritik" Jain, is also a part of the squad.

Bhavesh also has a YouTube channel with over 1 million subscribers that feature highlights and tournament live streams.

5) Narai "Total Gaming DELETE" Yadav

Every fan is aware of the name Total Gaming, India's most subscribed YouTube gaming channel. Due to its immense popularity, an esports organization, Total Gaming Esports, was formed.

Initially, the side did not perform well, but the addition of DELETE changed their fate.

The Free Fire roster has recently won as many as six tournaments, and two of those victories have come in 2022. Although every team member has been responsible for the wins, DELETE has shone throughout the team's journeys.

TG DELETE has been declared MVP twice in the tournaments where Total Gaming Esports registered victories.

Note: This list is not in a particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

