"Representing India is the dream of every single Free Fire player": Radhe Thakor of Chemin Esports 

Free Fire is a battle royale game with a thriving esports scenario in India. This season the tournaments were a witness to some of the greatest talents across the country. Radhe Thakor, the in-game leader on the Free Fire roster of Chemin Esports, is one such talent.

He was recently crowned as the MVP of the Free Fire Pro League India 2021 Winter and was also awarded the title of “Best Clutch” in the World Esports Cup 2021. In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, Radhe talks about his journey in the Esports world, his experience in representing India in an international tournament and more.

Radhe Thakor's Free Fire journey

Q. How has the decision to become a Free Fire professional gamer impacted your current life? What were you pursuing before?

Radhe: The decision to become a Free Fire professional player has transformed my life. Almost everyone’s childhood dream is to become famous and get the public’s attention. I was no different.

Now that I am an Esports player, the audience knows about me and supports me in my journey. I guess that is the biggest advantage of becoming a professional player. Previously I was an average student, basically focused on studies and routine life.

Q. Since game streaming is still not considered a viable career option by many, did you face trouble when you wanted to pursue it professionally?

Radhe: Currently, I am focused on my professional journey, so I have not tried my hand at streaming yet. Hence, I am yet to explore the struggles of the infamous content road.

In the future, I will surely start streaming as it is fascinating to interact with a set audience daily and understand the mindset of people belonging to different niches.

Q. Do you feel that Free Fire Max has managed to live up to the expectations of mobile gamers? Now that PUBG New State is here, do you feel that the fan base of Free Fire might get reduced?

Radhe: Earlier I felt that some features were not up to the mark. However, after frequent patches and updates, Free Fire Max has undoubtedly become a solid world to conquer. My teammates and I have shifted to Free Fire Max and will be competing in its esports tournaments.

As per my point of view, both games have different market bases and vivid gameplay experiences. So, neither of the games can affect other’s fan bases.

Q. What made you choose Free Fire over the other battle royale titles that are available on mobile gaming platforms?

Radhe: Initially, I started my gaming journey with Free Fire. Eventually, the love and connection I built in the process made it difficult to choose any other battle royale over Free Fire.

Q. From Illuminati T2 to 4 Unknown, you have been a part of many Esports organization before joining Chemin Esports. What do you miss most about your previous rosters? What have you learned from your previous teams along the way?

Radhe: I tried my hand at many Free Fire rosters before joining Chemin Esports. I do not miss anything specific from my past teams, but if I have to pick one, I will go bickering with the teammates after-game.

I have gained an abundance of experience from previous rosters. They have helped me perform better in my current squad. Composure is one of the most important things I have slowly learned, playing on other rosters.

Q. Being the in-game leader of your team, what are the responsibilities that you have to take care of? With whom is your synergy the best?

Radhe: In-game leaders can be referred to as the backbone of the team. Outside of the game, I focus on building a healthy environment before our essential matches.

I also try to forge a bond with other teammates personally as it reflects positively while understanding each others’ mindset in Free Fire matches. Additionally, I handle map rotations and call-outs during battles when it comes to gameplay.

My synergy is good with every player, but with Swastik, I have a slight edge as he is pretty close to me. Hence, I can blindly trust his covers and calls throughout the match.

Q. Your team was recently the first runner-up in the World Esports Cup 2021. What was the experience of representing India on a global stage like? Who was your toughest competitor?

Radhe: Representing India is the dream of every single athlete. So, getting the chance to do so was an overwhelming experience. Witnessing the global competition was eye-opening as we learned how much effort to put in to match other teams’ level of gameplay.

Regarding the toughest competition, I would like to choose Total Gaming. They outplayed us numerous times, and hence there was a difference between them and us when it came to clinching the top spot at World Esports Cup 2021.

Q. You were rewarded the “Best Clutch” award in the World Esports Cup 2021. Had it not been you, who do you think deserved the award?

Radhe: I will pick Mafia. His gameplay was top-notch, and it was pretty tough to outplay his gameplay. His aggression was one of the reasons for the success of Total Gaming in the World Esports Cup 2021.

Q. As you prepare for major tournaments, what are the key aspects that you take into account to ensure that your team performs to the best of their ability?

Radhe: When preparing for major tournaments, I try to enhance our strengths and focus on playing according to our natural game style. I do not believe in trying anything extravagant when tournaments are around, so we try to stick to our basic strategies and build them according to the teams playing in the event.

Q. What words of wisdom would you like to impart to the budding Free Fire professional players out there?

Radhe: To my fellow aspirants, I would like to say that Esports is booming at a rapid rate nowadays. Competition is obviously high, but just don't stop grinding and try to put that extra per cent of effort to get that edge over other players, and you will surely achieve success one day.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar