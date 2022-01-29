"Covid-19 restriction was a boon to the Esports world as gaming became a way to beat the solitary trauma": Free Fire roster of Chemin Esports

When it comes to battle royale games like Free Fire and BGMI, the Indian gaming scenario is thriving. Various esports organizations are setting their mark by performing well in major tournaments, and Chemin Esports is one of them.

From TEC Invitational Season 2 to World Esports Cup 2021, Chemin Esports became the first runner-up in four major tournaments that they played recently. In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, the Free Fire roster of Chemin Esports talks about their journey in the gaming world, their experience in taking part in an international tournament and more.

Chemin Esports roster's Free Fire journey

Q. Let us start by you all telling us more about your roster. How long have you known each other and how do you all prepare for any major tournament?

Chemin Esports roster: Our roster can be set as an example of diversity as we have players from different parts of India. We have known each other for three years now. From being a random squad during a rank push to sticking together in every phase, we have come a long way. Every tournament is a different challenge for us, so we try to strategize our plans according to the teams playing and focus on our major strengths.

Q. What are your opinions about the Esports scenario in India? Do you think that the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions help in boosting the gaming industry in the country?

Chemin Esports roster: Esports has grown in the past few years and we have seen people supporting talent wholeheartedly. A gaming niche has started to develop since the launch of many battle royal and FPS games.

Covid-19 restriction is undoubtedly a blessing in disguise for Esports since gaming and grinding skills became a way to come out of that solitary trauma. The only set-back due to the corona virus was the lack of LAN events. LAN gaming is a better way to build gaming hype among the audience.

Q. Were all of your parents supportive when you wanted to take up gaming professionally? Do you think that the citizens of the country are more open-minded to accepting Esports now that it has become such a phenomenon worldwide?

Chemin Esports roster: Our parents were fortunately unorthodox, and they supported us throughout our journey from the initial days of esports. People are getting much more open-minded since they are witnessing success stories of many established athletes. Therefore, it is bringing a slight revolution in elders’ mentality.

Q. What made you all choose Free Fire over all the other battle royale games out there? What do you think contributes to the immense popularity of Garena’s flagship title?

Chemin Esports roster: Our friends used to play Free Fire during college which brought us into this virtual world of gaming just to play with friends before we took it professionally. Well-established hype and a proper event sell-out in every country were the major contributions to Free Fire’s popularity.

Q. What major tournaments have your roster taken part in? What did you get to learn by taking part in such competitions?

Chemin Esports roster: We have played six major tournaments in the recent past. In four of them, we became the First Runner-up. Every event brought different challenges, so we learnt a lot till now. We especially learned about the importance of regularly grinding and evolving with time, we got to know the need to upgrade our skills and strategies while keeping at par with the game updates.

Q. While taking part in competitions what are the crucial aspects that you all take into account? How much time do you all dedicate to Free Fire during that time?

Chemin Esports roster: We take every stage of the competition as a fresh test to clear by focusing on improving our strategies to sustain the meta. We try to bring each other on the same page in terms of game plans and approach for the tournament. We prefer to practice around ten hours daily to work on our gameplay consistently.

Q. What has the whole experience of being the First Runner-up in the World Esports Cup 2021 been like?

Chemin Esports roster: Playing in a pool of international players is always an experience to remember. It was the first time we played finals that lasted for five days. We got to face the pressure of cementing the top spot, as every day different teams were trying to outplay each other. To be honest we were a bit more disappointed as a few mix-ups cost us the crown spot. Aside from that, these Free Fire tournaments are great memories to cherish.

Q. World Esports Cup 2021 had competitors from Pakistan and Nepal. Who was your toughest competitor in the whole tournament? Is there a Free Fire team that you all look up to from your fellow competitors in Nepal and Pakistan?

Chemin Esports roster: All the participating teams were capable enough to do wonders on their day. However, India's Total Gaming and Pakistan’s Legend Style ES were playing on a different level, so it was pretty interesting for us to compete against them.

Q. Do you think that a bootcamp is essential to encourage communication among players? Does your roster have a bootcamp where you all like to spend time?

Chemin Esports roster: Bootcamp is surely the best thing for any Esports team. It brings players into sync and helps them maintain a special bond. We have a pre-planned daily schedule, training sessions, and a great time to discuss strategies face to face. When four players play together under the same roof, it is much easier to work on errors and bring the best gameplay out of everyone.

Yes, we have our bootcamp as well. Currently, it is helping us a lot to improve individually and as a unit too.

Q. What is your message to all the aspiring Free Fire professional players in your country?

Chemin Esports roster: “Try try but don’t cry” that’s what we have followed in our journey, so we will pass it on to our aspiring dears as well. Just keep grinding and never quit out of frustration, and you will reach a stage of honor one day for sure.

Edited by Ashish Yadav