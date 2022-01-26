“From being eliminated in the Invitational Qualifiers to qualifying in Open Qualifiers, World Esports Cup 2021 was a roller-coaster ride”: Mafia from Free Fire roster of Total Gaming

The Free Fire roster of Total Gaming won two major tournaments back-to-back recently, solidifying the fact that it is one of the best in the esports industry. The team’s competitiveness is unmatched, and viewers can also expect top-notch performances in the upcoming Free Fire tournaments.

Daksh “Mafia” Garg of Total Gaming was crowned the MVP (Most Valued Player) at the World Esports Cup 2021. In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, Mafia talks about Free Fire, his esports journey, his team’s win in major Free Fire competitions, and more.

Mafia’s Free Fire journey

Q. Congratulations on winning the World Esports Cup 2021! What was the experience of representing India on a global platform and ultimately lifting the trophy?

Daksh: From being eliminated in the Invitational Qualifiers to qualifying in Open Qualifiers and eventually lifting the trophy, the experience was one of a kind. It was a roller coaster ride of emotions for my team and I.

Q. When did you start your esports journey? What were you pursuing before you professionally entered the world of gaming?

Daksh: Coincidentally, I started my esports journey exactly a year ago, in January 2021. I am a school student, so I was just a regular kid studying for good marks before gaming.

Q. Since Indian parents are pretty restrictive about allowing their children to take up esports professionally, was it difficult for you to convince your parents when you wanted to take up gaming professionally?

Daksh: At first, it was difficult as they did not believe gaming gave such exposure. For them, it is difficult to understand the esports world’s potential, like any other Indian parent, because the community is in its initial stages of growth. As they saw the love and support people started giving me, they eventually supported me.

Q. Since there are many other battle royale titles in the mobile gaming world, what made you choose Free Fire over the other games?

Daksh: Free Fire has different dynamics in terms of in-game features, graphics, and costumes that look attractive. This BR game made me want to spend my free time playing it.

Q. With every new update, Free Fire introduces something new. What features did you like the most in the recent OB32 update?

Daksh: As I said earlier, Free Fire has a very different kind of dynamic, and with every update, the developer tries to heat things up a bit, making it quite tricky yet more attractive than before.

The previous update saw a nerf of sniper guns, making it a challenge for snipers to show how far they can push their limits, and this time, it has nerfed some short-range AR weapons, making it a challenge for rushers. The challenges that the developer throws at us are quite helpful when it comes to pushing our limits.

Q. The World Esports Cup 2021 had teams from Nepal and Pakistan competing in the Grand Finals. Which sides did you feel were your toughest competitions?

Daksh: Every team we fought was the best of the best, which is why they qualified for such a huge stage. So, all of them were the toughest, and I could not pick only one team. They all gave us a great fight till the end and kept my team and me on our toes.

Q. You were also crowned the MVP of the tournament. If it was not for you, who do you think deserved this award?

Daksh: If I had to choose an MVP who deserved this award, I would give it to Dragogrg or Delete bhai. I can’t really choose between these two because of their unmatched skills.

Q. When it comes to your team, Total Gaming Esports, with whom is your synergy the best? How long do you usually practice Free Fire in a day?

Daksh: Rohit and I have the best synergy. I usually play the game for twelve to fourteen hours daily (including tournament and self-practice).

Q. Total Gaming Esports also won the Microgravity Gaming League – Free Fire Battle Royale very recently. Do you think winning tournaments should be the only goal in any Free Fire player’s esports career?

Daksh: Every esports player plays any tournament only to win, which should be their primary goal. Regardless of the prize pool, they should play every match with the motive of winning.

Q. What are your words of wisdom to all the players who want to become professional gamers in the future?

Daksh: Practice hard and do not question your abilities. If you know you are good, keep on grinding to be better than yourself. Esports is a career anyone can enter irrespective of age, caste, and gender. Just be patient, and your time will come.

Edited by Ravi Iyer