How to get free One Finger Pushup emote in Garena Free Fire this week

Boyaah!'s Watch to Win event in collaboration with Garena Free Fire is live and players can stand a chance to win exciting prizes. All they have to do is sign up, and watch videos of their choice for a certain amount of time.

The rewards offered in the Watch to Win event are worth quite a hefty amount of diamonds that most players cannot afford. Hence, they can take part in the event that ends on 30 January 2022.

Booyah! application (Image via Google Play Store)

Interested mobile gamers have to download the Booyah! application on their Android or iOS devices. They must then log in via their Free Fire account to watch videos of their choice.

Steps to acquire the One Finger Push Up emote in Free Fire

Players should follow the steps given below if they want to obtain the One Finger Push Up emote for free:

Step 1: Mobile gamers have to open the battle royale game and then tap on the Calendar icon.

The “BOOYAH! SIGN UP!” section in the News tab (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They will then have to go to the News tab and click on “BOOYAH! SIGN UP!”.

Step 3: Players will then have to tap on “Go To”.

The Booyah! page that will open after tapping "Go To" (Image via Garena)

Step 4: They will be redirected to the Boyaah! page where they will have to log in. They must remember to sign up using their Free Fire account.

Step 5: They can watch any video on the application for at least 30 minutes to win the exciting prizes mentioned above.

Free Fire items offered in the Watch to Win event

The One Finger Pushup emote is one of the most desirable emotes in the battle royale game. The animation depicts the in-game character using his right hand’s index finger to do push-ups. This is one of the rewards offered in the Watch to Win event.

#BOOYAH #FreeFire Sign up & win!Want to win amazing rewards this month?Follow the simple steps:Create an account on BOOYAH!Watch Streams for 30 minutes⏱⁠Win RewardsTune into BOOYAH! from 4th - 30th January.⁠ #FreeFire Max #SignUpAndWin 🚨Sign up & win!🚨 🎁Want to win amazing rewards this month?Follow the simple steps:✅Create an account on BOOYAH!✅Watch Streams for 30 minutes⏱⁠✅Win Rewards Tune into BOOYAH! from 4th - 30th January.⁠#BOOYAH #FreeFire #FreeFireMax #SignUpAndWin https://t.co/MVk9iu77QQ

Aside from the One Finger Pushup emote, players can also win the following prizes:

Blue Phoenix Bundle

Aurous Ascension Bundle

Shuffling Emote

Google Play Vouchers

By making use of the Booyah! app, players can easily win different prizes by simply watching videos of their favourite battle royale game.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan