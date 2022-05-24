How to avoid dying early in Garena Free Fire (2022)

Battle Royale mode has made Garena Free Fire wildly popular among fans. Over time, players have seen massive improvements in BR matches, made to keep the game interesting while maintaining a massive user base.

Still, the core feature of Battle Royale has remained the same in Garena Free Fire, which is "survive to win." Thus, it becomes essential for users to stay alive in a match, see through all the threats, and become the "last man standing" in a Garena Free Fire match.

Garena Free Fire: The best tips to survive the early stages (2022)

In BR mode, the early minutes are crucial as they set the tone for the rest of the match. Moreover, it is equally important to survive the early stages, which is why players can take a look at the following tips to avoid dying early in the game:

1) Land at safer spots

Every landing spot possesses the danger of dying early in a match, but chances vary from place to place. Hot drops and areas lying in the middle of a map are more likely to attract maximum players than spots that lie farther than the plane's trajectory.

Based on the trajectory of the flight, players can choose a landing spot for themselves that lies quite far away and is unlikely to attract many gamers. Players can easily survive the earlier stages by landing in a Battle Royale match with such safer spots.

2) Remain together as a squad

Staying alive in a match is directly correspondent to staying with the team. During a match, the squad is a player's backup, as they can provide cover-fire and revivals. Thus, it is necessary to stay closer to one another while moving, camping, escaping, or even rushing to avoid an early death.

3) Keep an eye on health equipment

Survival is key to victory in BR games, and to survive, players need to stay alive. Thus, they can collect as much health equipment as possible, which may provide them support in surviving enemy attacks.

Collecting surplus health equipment is also excellent for users to provide assistance to their squadmates as a medic. Furthermore, healing items also come in handy when users think about adopting an aggressive approach later in a match.

4) Avoid indulging in unnecessary battles

In Free Fire's Battle Royale matches, players come across several combat situations. However, unnecessary fights invite more enemies while maintaining stealth helps one survive till the last stages.

Thus, players need to hold back when their foes get overpowered. They can use tricks like a 360° gloo wall to ensure safety from enemy fire and employ smoke grenades to escape by creating a distraction.

However, one should not let the vulnerable enemies get away and survive.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Free Fire has been banned in the Indian region, so gamers can install the MAX variant to access their game accounts.

