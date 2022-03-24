How to buy Free Fire MAX diamonds for Thompson skin top-up event via Games Kharido in India

Top-up events are somewhat frequent in Free Fire MAX, and they essentially reward players for purchasing a specific quantity of diamonds in the game. Most gamers resort to the in-game top-up center to accomplish the same goal and earn free items.

As an alternative option, individuals can also utilize websites widely available on the internet, with Games Kharido being among the most popular choices for Indian users. It recently re-opened its services after a lengthy period of unavailability.

Steps to buy Free Fire MAX diamonds from Games Kharido

Before beginning, it’s essential to know that users must first purchase a Garena prepaid card as it is necessary to get diamonds via Games Kharido. The same can be obtained through websites such as MTCGAME.

On that note, here are the steps to use the Games Kharido website:

Step 1: Gamers can open any web browser of their convenience and search for ‘Games Kharido.’ They can also use the link provided below:

To visit Games Kharido: Click here.

Step 2: After that, players must sign in to their Free Fire MAX accounts via either of the two options provided by the website: Facebook or Player ID.

Any one of the two methods can be used to sign in on the website (Image via Games Kharido)

Step 3: They will see a text box on their screens that says ‘Garena Prepaid Card Password.’ Subsequently, they must enter the password for the card purchased from MTCGAME.

Step 4: Finally, individuals can click on the "Confirm" button to complete the process. Their accounts will shortly be supplied with the given quantity of diamonds.

Details on how to claim rewards from Thompson top-up

Once the necessary number of diamonds has been purchased, the rewards from the top-up event will have to be manually redeemed:

Step 1: First, users should boot up Free Fire MAX on their devices and then visit the game’s ‘Events’ section.

Step 2: After that, individuals need to tap on the particular top-up event.

The event needs users to purchase a single diamond (Image via Garena)

Step 3: The reward will be displayed and a ‘Claim’ button that gamers can use to redeem it.

The acquired gun skin can be equipped through the ’Armory' tab within the battle royale title. Since the event is nearly permanent (until replaced), gamers can consider if they want to get the skin or not.

