How to call back friends and claim free Loot Box in Free Fire this week

Recently, many events have made their way into Free Fire as part of the Moco: Rebirth to introduce the awakened Moco within the game. These provide a ton of freebies, including an exciting set of cosmetics that includes skins of various items.

One of the newest events added to the game is Friends Callback which commenced on September 18, 2021, and offers an attractive loot box. Users need to invite back their inactive friends to win the items.

The rewards available in the event (Image via Free Fire)

Here is the set of rewards available in the event and the requirements users must fulfill to attain the rewards.

6x Coder Cube C1: Players need to call back one friend.

6x Coder Cube C1: Players need to call back three friends.

Cyber Multitasker Loot Box and 6x Coder Cube C1: Players need to call back five friends.

10x Coder Cube C1: Players need to call back seven friends.

Steps to call back friends to claim free Loot Box in Free Fire

As stated earlier, users will have to invite a total of five inactive friends to attain the Cyber Multitasker Loot Box from the recently started event. They have time until September 21, 2021, to earn all the rewards.

Players can either share their ID with inactive friends, and every qualifying player who has entered your ID will increase your progress in this event. Otherwise, they can also share the link, and the steps for it are given below:

Players need to open the event section (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: First, users need to select the Moco: Rebirth tab under the event section.

Tap on go to button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, they can press the "go to" button inside the Friends Call Back section.

Step 3: Press the call back button beside the reward. A list of friends their inactive friends will appear.

Users can share the link through a number of ways (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Players can tap on the invite button and share the link. Once the friends have joined back, users can claim their rewards.

