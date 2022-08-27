How to call back friends to get free diamonds or Amethyst Pentagon in Free Fire MAX today (27 August)

Free Fire 5th Anniversary events have been live in both versions of the game over the last few days, and the celebrations will culminate today.

Garena has added a multitude of new events for players to enjoy before the festivities end. Among the new additions is a Callback event where players have the opportunity to win Violet Beams Crate and Diamond Royale Vouchers.

What makes this event even more special is the fact that players can also get 29999 diamonds from the crate. Additionally, players can acquire not one but 16 crates, thereby increasing their chances of getting free diamonds.

New Free Fire MAX Call Back event in Free Fire MAX provides attractive rewards

Users must meet the following requirements (Image via Garena)

The new Free Fire Callback event in Free Fire MAX started on 27 August 2022. It requires players to call back their friends who have been inactive for an extended period of time. Those who succeed will win Violet Beams Crates, among other rewards, until 31 August 2022.

The list of rewards and the corresponding requirements are listed below:

Call back one friend to get free 1x Violet Beams Crate and 1x Diamond Royale Voucher (30 September 2022)

Call back three friends to get free 3x Violet Beams Crate, 2x Diamond Royale Voucher (30 September 2022), and Unite – FF 5th Anniversary

Call back five friends to get free 5x Violet Beams Crate and 3x Diamond Royale Voucher (30 September 2022)

Call back seven friends to get free 7x Violet Beams Crate and 5x Diamond Royale Voucher (30 September 2022)

Upon opening the Violet Beams crate, players will receive one of the following items:

29999 diamonds

5x Amethyst Pentagon

4x Amethyst Pentagon

3x Amethyst Pentagon

2x Amethyst Pentagon

1x Amethyst Pentagon

Steps to callback friends in Free Fire and stand a chance to get free diamonds

Players can follow the instructions given below to call back friends and potentially receive 29,999 diamonds in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Players must open the battle royale game on their device and head to the event section by clicking on the calendar option.

Step 2: They can then click on the 5th Anniversary tab and go to the "Callback Your Friends" section.

A list of inactive friends will appear (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can click on the "Call Back" button beside the corresponding rewards. Doing this will open a new dialog box displaying the names of inactive friends.

Step 4: Players can click on the "Invite" button to call back their inactive friends.

Click on the Claim button to receive the rewards (Image via Garena)

Alternatively, players can send their ID to their friends and ask them to use it in the Callback event. Once the invited friend returns to the game, their progress will be counted. After reaching the desired milestone, they can collect the rewards from the tab.

Players can follow the steps given below to access the rewards:

Step 1: Players must access their vault and select the "Others" tab from the menu on the left.

Click on the Open button to draw the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They can then select the crate icon and the Violet Beams Crate. The rewards can be collected by clicking on the "Open" button in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

The drop rate for the Epic item, which includes 29999 diamonds, is 1%. Meanwhile, the drop rate for the rare items (all Amethyst Pentagon) is 99%.

