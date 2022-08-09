Top 5 rewards in Free Fire 5th Anniversary event (MAX version)

Free Fire 5th Anniversary Celebrations have been a breath of fresh air for gamers, as the battle royale title now has a passel of new events that players may participate in to win attractive rewards.

These are not exclusive to the regular version and are available in the game’s MAX variant as well. There are currently heaps of enticing items out for grabs, such as outfits, skins, and many other cosmetics.

At the same time, more of these are scheduled to become available in the coming weeks. Some of these rewards are better than others, and gamers can read through them for a detailed.

Best rewards in Free Fire 5th Anniversary event in MAX version

5) Groove Moves emote

Emote will be available on 27 August (Image via Garena)

The Groove Moves emote is one of the most exciting rewards up for grabs as part of the Free Fire 5th Anniversary celebration.

The emote will be offered as a login reward on the peak day of the celebrations (August 27, 2022), and gamers will have to sign in to their account and then collect the rewards from the special event interface.

This free emote has enticed the users, mainly because they can obtain it without challenging missions. Thus, even novice gamers can acquire the Groove Moves emote as well.

4) Sterling Futurnetic Bundle

Sterling Futurnetic Bundle is available in exchange store (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire MAX players have always been drawn to outfits and endlessly strive to get the latest ones. As the anniversary celebration has kicked off in the battle royale title, Garena has added a new Sterling Futurnetic Bundle that gamers may get for free through the Exchange Store.

Users must collect specific Amethyst Pentagons through daily check-ins, missions, the Astro Map, and even after the match drops. After every BR or CS match, they will earn two Amethyst Pentagons, but only one after the Lone Wolf Match.

They need 160 tokens to redeem this costume. However, it will be available from August 27, 2022 onwards.

3) M4A1 – Sterling Futurnetic

Users will also get a free gun skin in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Gun skins are crucial in Free Fire MAX since they confer specific attributes to firearms that make them more lethal. Thus, this competitive advantage compels players to invest in skins with good additional attributes.

M4A1 - Sterling Futurnetic is among the newly added gun skins, which is available for free. It is part of the Battle Capsule event, where players must accomplish a certain number of missions to light up the weapons.

There are seven such weapons to illuminate, and once the users have completed the process, they will receive the exclusive gun skin. Along the way, gamers will also get additional time-limited gun skins.

2) One of the four bundles (Elven Red Suit, Assault Force, Amplified Bassrock, and The Psycho Maniac)

Garena is offering Free Fire MAX players the opportunity to obtain the four past anniversary event bundles, including the Elven Red Suit, Assault Force, Amplified Bassrock, and The Psycho Maniac. It will be part of the Style Capsule, which will kick off on August 13, 2022.

Here, gamers will need to complete the corresponding missions of the anniversary outfit to light it up. There are five such outfits, and once gamers have completed the progress, they will receive the grand prize of a free bundle of their choice.

1) J.Biebs character

J.Biebs has already been added to Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Garena has collaborated with Justin Bieber for the Free Fire 5th Anniversary celebration. The global star will release a new exclusive track, "Beautiful Love (Free Fire)", as part of the game’s first in-game performance.

The developers also incorporated an in-game character based on Justin Bieber into the battle royale title. It will be part of the Heroes Capsule that will kick off on August 27, 2022.

Users can complete time-limited missions within the required time to net Basic and Punctual rewards. They will receive the Grand Prize once the maximum progress is reached.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar