Free Fire 5th Anniversary Exchange Store: How to get Sterling Futurnetic Bundle and more (MAX version)

The content for Free Fire's fifth anniversary has finally arrived, and many celebratory events have begun in the battle royale game.

Players can also participate in these celebrations on Free Fire MAX; the events are not exclusive to the regular edition of the game.

One of the new features that came to the game as part of the celebrations is the Exchange Store, which offers a variety of rewards. There are essentially two types of stores that players will have access to over the course of the festivities — Classic and Premium.

Only the Classic Store is currently available, and it offers various skins, including a Sports Car, Baseball Bat and Skyboard. Meanwhile, the upcoming Premium Exchange Store will have a special Sterling Futurnetic Bundle, among other exclusive rewards.

Read on to see how to receive the Sterling Futurnetic Bundle and more in Free Fire MAX.

Note: The Sterling Futurnetic Bundle is a part of the Premium Exchange Store, which will open on 27 August. Players will only be able to acquire it before or after this date.

Players will need a certain number of Amethyst Pentagon to get Sterling Futurnetic Bundle from Free Fire MAX Exchange Store

Collect the particular tokens within Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Similar to the Exchange Stores in previous events, players will be required to accumulate a given number of tokens to earn rewards. This time around, they will have to gather the Amethyst Pentagon via the After Match Drop and Daily Login.

Once the required number of Amethyst Pentagon has been secured, players will be able to exchange them for the rewards available in the two Exchange Stores.

Here are the specifics on the number of Amethyst Pentagon that players will need to get the various rewards:

Classic Store (currently available)

Classic Store (Image via Garena)

Sports Car – Crystal Symmetry: 80x Amethyst Pentagon

Digital Basher: 50x Amethyst Pentagon

Crystal Digital Skyboard: 40x Amethyst Pentagon

5th Anniversary Avatar: 25x Amethyst Pentagon

Incubator Voucher: 25x Amethyst Pentagon

Diamond Royale Voucher: 15x Amethyst Pentagon

Weapon Royale Voucher: 15x Amethyst Pentagon

Pixelated Staircase: 10x Amethyst Pentagon

Pet Food: 5x Amethyst Pentagon

Armor Crate: 5x Amethyst Pentagon

Supply Crate: 5x Amethyst Pentagon

Premium Store (starting 27 August)

Premium Store (Image via Garena)

Sterling Futurnetic Bundle: 160x Amethyst Pentagon

Motorbike – Crystal Symmetry: 80x Amethyst Pentagon

Celebration Call – 5th Anniversary: 25x Amethyst Pentagon

Incubator Voucher: 25x Amethyst Pentagon

Diamond Royale Voucher: 15x Amethyst Pentagon

Weapon Royale Voucher: 15x Amethyst Pentagon

Pixelated Staircase: 10x Amethyst Pentagon

Pet Food: 5x Amethyst Pentagon

Armor Crate: 5x Amethyst Pentagon

Supply Crate: 5x Amethyst Pentagon

To get the Sterling Futurnetic Bundle, players will have to accumulate a total of 160x Amethyst Pentagon.

Steps to claim Sterling Futurnetic Bundle

Players can follow the steps given below to claim the Sterling Futurnetic Bundle once it becomes available:

Step 1: Players must open Free Fire MAX on their devices and tap on the icon shown in the image below to visit the special 5th Anniversary section.

Here is the icon (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Players can then click on the Exchange Store option. Two different kinds of stores will show up on their screens.

Step 3: Players should select the Premium Store and claim the Sterling Futurnetic Bundle by clicking on the icon next to it.

The 160x Amethyst Pentagon will be deducted from players' accounts, and they will receive the Sterling Futurnetic Bundle.

Players can equip it on female characters by visiting the Vault section in Free Fire MAX.

