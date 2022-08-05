Free Fire 5th Anniversary login rewards: How to get free Groove Moves emote (MAX version)

Following weeks of anticipation, Garena finally added the Free Fire 5th Anniversary event to Free Fire MAX on 5 August 2022. This extravaganza will last the entire month, letting players immerse themselves in the battle royale experience with truckloads of activities, content, and giveaways.

The celebrations will culminate on 27 August 2022, with Justin Bieber all set to debut his exclusive track Beautiful Love (Free Fire) as part of the first in-game performance. The developers will also be dropping content involving the collaboration with the global icon, making the entire occasion even more memorable.

Moreover, as is the case with any peak day within the game, the developers will provide an additional login reward. This time, players will have the chance to get an exclusive Grove Moves emote. Continue reading for a detailed guide on how to get the emote for free.

Getting the Free Fire MAX Groove Moves emote for free is easy

The reward will be given out for free on 27 August (Image via Garena)

Players will receive the Groove Moves emote for free in Free Fire MAX on 27 August 2022. They will essentially have to sign in on the given day and subsequently collect the rewards from the event interface.

If users are confused, they can follow the steps mentioned below to collect the emote on the aforementioned date:

Step 1: Gamers can access their Free Fire MAX account and then click on the 5th Anniversary icon in the top-right corner to open the particular event interface.

Click on the Login Rewards option on the left side (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they should tap on the Login Rewards option on the left side. This will present a Login Reward dialog box on the screen.

Step 3: Finally, they can hit the Claim button below the emote to obtain the Grove Moves emote for free.

Finally, users can equip the emote through the Vault section. They should not miss out on the free emote, as these cost a few hundred diamonds to purchase from the store. Furthermore the getting this item does not involve a difficult task, and gamers only need to collect it.

Other 5th Anniversary events and rewards

There are five different capsules (Image via Garena)

The entire 5th Anniversary celebrations are set around five specially designed chapters: Battle, Style, Map, Heroes, and Memory. These will be released periodically over the weeks. At the moment, the Battle Capsule is available and rewards players with multiple gun skins, including a permanent M4A1 Sterling Futurnetic.

To get the items, gamers will need to complete a particular set of daily missions to light up a weapon, which will also net them progress rewards, a few Amethyst Pentagons and trial gun skins. Upon lighting all seven guns, they will also receive the grand prize of the Battle Capsule, the aforementioned Sterling Futurnetic M4A1.

There are two different kinds of Exchange Stores (Image via Garena)

Additionally, an Exchange Store event is also available in Free Fire MAX, where gamers can exchange collected Amethyst Pentagons for a range of attractive items.

Users can collect these by playing matches, two per Clash Squad/Battle Royale match or one after completing every Lone Wolf game with a cap of 10 every day. These are also available through the Daily Missions Astro Map.

On the other hand, the available rewards for exchanging the Amethyst Pentagons are Crystal Symmetry Sports Car, Digital Basher, Crystal Digital Skyboard, Sterling Futurnetic Bundle, Crystal Symmetry Motorbike, and Celebration Call – 5th Anniversary.

