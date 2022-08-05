How to get free Sterling Futurnetic Katana and Universe Shatter Backpack in Free Fire MAX top-up event this week

Free Fire MAX players can acquire free rewards through various means, with top-up events being one of the best options. These events are a regular part of the game, and individuals simply have to buy a given number of diamonds to get rewards for free.

Following the conclusion of the recent top-up event, a new one has commenced in the battle royale title. Users can get an exclusive Sterling Futurnetic Katana and Universe Shatter Backpack. The event will run for a few days, and interested individuals will have to meet the requirements set by the developers to collect the items.

Garena releases new Free Fire top-up event on Free Fire MAX Indian server

The developers have incorporated a new top-up event on the Free Fire MAX Indian server. This event kicked off on 5 August 2022, and gamers have until 9 August 2022 to complete the requirements and claim the rewards.

The items up for grabs this time around comprise the following:

Purchase 100 diamonds to get a free Katana – Sterling Futurnetic

Purchase 300 diamonds to get a free Universe Shatter Backpack

The two rewards up for grabs (Image via Garena)

The requirements are cumulative, and users only need to acquire 300 diamonds in total during the event to collect both items. These rewards are considered free because gamers only have to purchase diamonds and are not required to spend the premium in-game currency to acquire the rewards.

Steps to purchase diamonds and collect the rewards

Users may follow these instructions to acquire diamonds in Free Fire MAX and subsequently collect the rewards through the top-up event:

Step 1: Players should open the top-up section to purchase diamonds after accessing their Free Fire MAX account. They can achieve this by clicking on the diamond icon at the top of the screen.

Multiple top-up options will appear on the screen. The prices for each are given below:

100 diamonds: ₹80

310 diamonds: ₹250

520 diamonds: ₹400

1060 diamonds: ₹800

2180 diamonds: ₹1600

5600 diamonds: ₹4000

The price of diamonds in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Players can purchase the required diamond pack by clicking on the button below the preferred pack and making the payment.

They only need to purchase 300 diamonds, so they can either proceed with a single purchase of 310 diamonds or choose to purchase a 100 diamonds pack thrice.

Step 3: Once the transaction is complete, the diamonds will be added to the player's account. They can then manually collect the rewards through the event tab.

Select Free Fire top-up and hit the claim button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Users can open the events tab by clicking on the calendar icon on the right side of the screen and then selecting the 5th Anniversary tab.

Step 5: Finally, they may click on the top-up section and press the claim button beside the rewards to collect them.

Players can equip the backpack from the vault and the katana skin from the weapon section.

Every top-up event in Free Fire MAX offers more value for money when purchasing diamonds. Players who like the cosmetics that are up for grabs will surely benefit from this event.

